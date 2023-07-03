Frankie Bridge stuns in the perfect white summer dress from ASOS - and it’s just £35

Frankie Bridge was showcasing her favourite beach-inspired summer looks on Instagram this week, and from yellow crochet dresses to linen sets, we want to shop them all.

Our favourite look? A very simple but chic white denim midi dress - and it’s just £35 from ASOS.

Frankie's midi dress comes in a cami-style, figure-hugging cut with a split hem and cut-out detail at the back. It’s available in sizes 4-18 but selling fast.

Frankie Bridge wears ASOS on Instagram

The perfect holiday dress, we’d style it with barely-there strappy heels or chunky sandals and a rattan bag. The versatile piece could also be worn with trainers and a cross-body bag for a daytime look.

Summer 2023 has seen a reinvention of long denim skirts and it’s one of this season’s biggest trends, spotted on the runway at Burberry, Givenchy and Alaïa, to name just a few. Denim midi dresses have quickly followed suit on the high street, and they’ll take you all the way through to autumn paired with boots and a biker jacket.

Prefer a bolder colour? Frankie also shared a selfie in a bright yellow crochet midi dress from Mango. Part of the brand’s collaboration with SimonMiller, it features a sheer skirt with openwork panels and a tailored fit. Wear it with equally vibrant accessories for a statement summer look.

The TV star also wore a linen two-piece from River Island and the trousers have just dropped in the sale. Frankie is a big fan of wide-leg trousers and this bargain pair is made from a lightweight fabric in a flattering high-waisted cut. Retailing for just £25, there’s a matching sleeveless crop top available with a stylish square neck and button-down front.

NOW SHOP

Frankie Bridge has found the perfect knitted maxi dress - and it’s just £24

The best new-season denim skirts to shop now

Wide-leg trousers are trending right now and these are our favourites