Holly Willoughby reveals the £8 mascara she uses for super long lashes - and it’s just dropped in the Amazon sale

Holly Willoughby has the longest, fullest lashes, and her makeup artist Patsy O’Neil has just revealed the exact mascara she uses to achieve them.

Despite having access to any luxury beauty product, the TV star still turns to affordable makeup brand NYX. The popular 'Worth The Hype' waterproof mascara not only tints, curls and lengthens lashes, it’s also ideal to use during the summer months as it’s heat, sweat and water-resistant.

Writing on Holly’s lifestyle website Wylde Moon, Patsy says: "This affordable and effective mascara by NYX does what it says on the tin. It’s an ideal mascara for short lashes in need of added length and volume. The brush coats even the smallest lash hairs without feeling heavy or clumping together. This mascara is easy to remove, and at this price it’s definitely worth a try."

We have to agree. On sale at £7.99 down from £9.35, it’s so affordable, proving you don’t need to spend upwards of £20 to transform your lashes.

The clever formula includes Jojoba oil, which means you can comfortably wear the mascara all day with no irritation. It also keeps your eyelashes soft and healthy in the long term.

NYX recommends applying with the brush from root to tip in a zigzag motion for the best results. It has a tapered end for precise application, reaching even the tiniest baby lashes in the corners.

Several reviews are testament to its powers, with one writing: "This was absolutely awesome. My favourite mascara by far, it really is waterproof and makes my lashes look fuller."

While another said: "I have tried *a lot* of mascaras, many irritate my eyes, many smudge or flake, and many barely coat my sparse lashes or they clump them together. This one does none of the above - an absolute keeper! Love it."

Shop more affordable celebrity-approved beauty products on Amazon…

Hayley Bieber: Weleda Skin Food moisturiser Hailey Bieber: Weleda Skin Food Weleda Skin Food moisturiser Hailey says: “The goal for me is always really hydrated, nourished, dewy, glowy, yummy, glazed skin, and the way I get that is by layering products. I like to get a richer heavier cream and put that in some spots where I get more dry and I want a little more sheen and highlight under the makeup. I’ve had a lot of makeup artists use it on me and I love it.” Other celeb fans: Victoria Beckham: "It keeps your skin so hydrated and moisturised. It's really, really thick and I love how it feels all over the body. It's a really great product." Julia Roberts: "I put [Weleda Skin Food] all over my body. It's really simple and inexpensive." Adele: "I use it all the time, especially when I'm singing because my hands get dry. It sinks in immediately, and it's not greasy." Brooke Shields: "I love Weleda Skin Food. It's one of those things that you can use on your face, your body, your hands - it's a great all-around product." Weleda Skin Food is a great product for dry skin thanks to its blend of gentle viola tricolour, calendula and chamomile, in a rich base of pure plant oils. It’s certified natural and organic, and one sells every 11 seconds and has over 20,000 five-star ratings on Amazon.

£10 AT AMAZON

Mrs Hinch: Garnier Natural Bronzer tanning drops Garnier Natural Bronzer tanning drops Mrs Hinch says: "These are a ten out of ten." The cleanfluencer also used a makeup wipe over her skin to reveal her makeup-free radiant glow after using them. The Garnier drops can be used alone or mixed in with a moisturiser to create a natural but bronzed glow. The formula is buildable for creating a gradual tan, and is enriched with hyaluronic acid and coconut water to keep skin feeling fresh while giving a streak-free glow.

£9.50 AT AMAZON

Jennifer Aniston: Aveeno moisturiser Jennifer Aniston: Aveeno daily moisturising body lotion Aveeno Daily Moisturising Lotion Jennifer says: "I think it's because my mom told me to start moisturising when I turned 15, I've been using Aveeno since I was a teenager."

Other celebrity fans of Aveeno: Jessica Alba Gwyneth Paltrow Zoe Saldana Jen’s fave daily moisturiser is currently a trending product at Lookfantastic - it’s deeply moisturising and it’s great for sensitive skin since it’s unscented. It’s blended with Prebiotic Colloidal Oatmeal, and harmonises with your skin’s natural microbiome, ensuring that its entire surface is balanced and never stripped of essential goodness.

£7.79 AT LOOKFANTASTIC

Frankie Bridge: Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré Other celebrity fans: As Frankie got ready for the BAFTAs, eagle-eyed beauty fans spotted a tube of Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré on her dressing table. The moisturiser by French pharmacy brand Embryolisse is so popular one tube is said to sell every 13 seconds. Enriched with essential fatty acids and vitamins, the clever formula is light in texture but super nourishing on any areas of dryness. Your skin will instantly feel plumped, soothed and hydrated. Plus, it also works to protect your complexion from environmental aggressors. £8.49 (WAS £10.40) AT AMAZON

Maya Jama: Bio-Oil Jama Maya: Bio-Oil Bio-Oil Skincare Oil Maya says: "I’ve been using Bio-Oil for years. In my house, my mum always had it for stretch marks or scars and things like that. Straight after the shower, if you’re a little bit damp and you put it on, in my mind it locks in moisture more. But I don’t know if that’s a fact! So yeah, Bio-Oil, I douse myself in that." Other celebrity fans: Kim Kardashian: "I love Bio-Oil. It's cheap, and it really works!" Natalie Portman: "I used Bio-Oil throughout my pregnancy and afterwards. It's a really affordable, effective way to prevent stretch marks and keep skin hydrated." Rochelle Humes: "I've been using Bio-Oil for years now, and I swear by it. It's great for keeping my skin hydrated and reducing the appearance of scars." Priyanka Chopra: "Bio-Oil has been a saviour in my life, especially with all the travelling that I do. It's really great for moisturising my skin and keeping it looking healthy." Kourtney Kardashian: "I'm obsessed with Bio-Oil. I use it all over my body after a shower, and it's amazing for keeping my skin soft and smooth." Bio-Oil was first designed to treat stretch marks and scars and continues to be very popular with pregnant women. But it also works wonders with hydrating dry skin, boosting elasticity and reducing hyperpigmentation.

£16.99 AT BOOTS

Kylie Minogue: Pond's Cold Cream Kylie Minogue: Pond's moisturising cream Pond's moisturising cold cream Kylie says: "It's really changed my skin. It's all I really use to look after my skin. It's such an old classic."

Other celebrity fans: Johanna Lumley: "I've used Pond's Cold Cream for years. It's the best makeup remover there is." Marilyn Monroe: "I always take off my makeup before I go to bed. I use Pond's Cold Cream." Audrey Hepburn: "I believe in using a simple product like Pond's Cold Cream. It's been around for so long, and it really works." Pond’s Cold Cream is not just a moisturiser - it’s a great makeup remover too. It’s a unique blend of mineral oil and water, which creates a rich and creamy texture that’s effective at removing makeup, dirt, and impurities from the skin. It’s particularly good for those with sensitive skin.

£6.40 AT AMAZON

Holly Willoughby: Plantur 21 longhair caffeine shampoo set Holly Willoughby: Plantur 21 shampoo Plantur 21 longhair caffeine shampoo set Holly’s trusted hair stylist Ciler Peksah writes on Holly’s website Wilde Moon: "This set contains a shampoo, conditioner and scalp serum to boost scalp health and hair growth. Just like we need a coffee to get us going in the morning, these caffeine hair products give your hair that much-needed oomph!" The Plantur collection includes caffeine as its active ingredient, supplying your hair roots with new energy to boost hair growth. The hardworking formula also includes essential micronutrients like biotin, magnesium, calcium and zinc to ensure healthy and strong hair roots.

£29.97 AT AMAZON

NOW SHOP

