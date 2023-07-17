I swapped my swimsuit for Amazon’s trending tankini and I’m never going back

True story - I’d never heard of a tankini until I started writing about them for HELLO! Online a few years back. A bikini that by all intents and purposes looks like a swimsuit, but without all the annoying bits (ie you don't have to take the whole thing off during bathroom trips)? Sign me up immediately, I thought!
I’ve tried several different brands over the past three years, but the new season Amazon trending one is by far the best - believe me. I love it so much, I’ve ordered it in three different colours - and if you search the review section at Amazon, you’ll find countless other shoppers have done the same.
It has a respectable 62% five-star rating at Amazon, and over 1k positive reviews and counting (when I bought it a few months ago it had only 500) and I can definitely add my own voice to those giving it a thumbs up.
I get compliments every time I wear it, and two friends have already followed suit and bought one after I told them the price. I shop Amazon for a living and I can tell you the quality-price ratio is good on this one.
It features tummy-control high-waisted bikini bottoms, and as much as I really hate the word tummy control, I have to say they are super flattering and comfortable. You can pull them all the way up past your belly button if you want full coverage, or you can wear them a little lower on the hip if you want to show more skin.
I've had several months wear - and washes - out of the tankini and it still looks new
The crop top provides enough support for normal swimsuit/beach activities (though I wouldn’t go jogging in it. It’s not underwired, so if you insist on this in your swimwear, you might want to look elsewhere. It’s perfect for my needs, however.
The tankini set is available in 13 different colourways - including olive green, black and some more colourful styles and in sizes small (UK 8-10) to XXXL (UK 18-20). I’m a 12-14 and got the recommended large, which fits perfectly. The adjustable straps did need tightening quite a lot though!
I’ve had several months wear - and washes - out of this so far. I will come back and update you after the summer, but so far, so good - still looks good as new!
What is a tankini?
Tankinis are a swimsuit/bikini hybrid that became popular in the 90s and are still fashionable today. The top is described as a tank top (now you understand the name!), and it comes with a matching bikini brief to go with. Shoppers love them because they combine the coverage of a swimsuit with the functionality of a bikini.
More tankinis to shop for summer 2023
M&S Collection Tummy Control Padded Bandeau Tankini Top And High Waisted Bottoms
This tankini scores well for being comfortable and fitting well, plus the navy colour means you can pair it with a range of different colour bikini bottoms. You can also remove the straps to make it strapless. Shoppers have noted that it runs really small, however, so you may want to order a size up from your usual size.
Fatface Breton Tankini Top And Matching Bottoms
If Princess Kate needed a tankini, we’d point her towards Fatface’s offering - which features her beloved Breton stripes! It’s cute, flattering and offers good support. It stays up well without the adjustable shoulder straps too. This one runs true to size, and it’s made from quick-drying fabric.
Boden Levanzo Halter Tankini Top And Matching Bottoms
Halter neck is such a flattering style for all body types -and it doesn’t get much chicer than this black Boden tankini! (Though it’s available in a number of different colourways if you’re after something a bit brighter. The top is on the shorter side, though, so it might not be the one if you like a bit of overlap between the top and the bottoms.
John Lewis St Tropez Seersucker Stripe Tie Front Tankini Top And Matching Bottoms
A John Lewis bestseller with glowing reviews, this striped tankini set scores big with shoppers for comfort and fit. It washes well and dries quickly, and looks lovely with a tan. It’s especially loved because it’s quite long in the body and doesn’t roll up like some tankinis do.
M&S Fantasie Ottawa Wired Padded Tankini Top And Matching Bottoms
Fuller-busted ladies may want to go for this wired padded tankini, which is available in black and navy. It has padded foam cups, underwiring and adjustable straps for the best fit and shaping. The twist front detailing and tummy control create a nice silhouette. The all-over texture creates and side finishings are nice final touches. Shoppers do say it tends to run big, so keep that in mind when ordering.
Pour Moi Pacific Beach Lightly Padded Underwired Tankini Top And Matching Bottoms
Definite J-Lo vibes from this Pour Moi tankini (remember her iconic D&G Palm tree dress?) It’s a Pour Moi bestseller which shoppers hailed as vibrant but not garish, as well as loving the quality of the material as well as the colours. This is an underwired style with a flattering twist detail at the front and a clasp fastening at the back for added support.
Very Yours Aruba Floral A-Line Tankini Top - Red
This curve tankini top is available in sizes 14 to 28 and has a beautiful Bardot neckline with removable, adjustable straps. It has built-in full bust support with stitched-in padding and the great thing is that it’s made from a chlorine-resistant quick-drying fabric. Note that is a top only, but you can pair with bottoms of your choice - red, blue or black would all go well with it.
John Lewis Tangier Ikat Tie Front Tankini Top And Matching Bottoms
A pretty halter neck tankini with a flattering front tie, adjustable, halterneck side tie straps which give great shape and support and removable padded bust cups. It is hand wash only though, so be warned that you can't throw this one in the washing machine.
