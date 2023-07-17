I swapped my swimsuit for Amazon’s trending tankini and I’m never going back

True story - I’d never heard of a tankini until I started writing about them for HELLO! Online a few years back. A bikini that by all intents and purposes looks like a swimsuit, but without all the annoying bits (ie you don't have to take the whole thing off during bathroom trips)? Sign me up immediately, I thought!

I’ve tried several different brands over the past three years, but the new season Amazon trending one is by far the best - believe me. I love it so much, I’ve ordered it in three different colours - and if you search the review section at Amazon, you’ll find countless other shoppers have done the same.

It has a respectable 62% five-star rating at Amazon, and over 1k positive reviews and counting (when I bought it a few months ago it had only 500) and I can definitely add my own voice to those giving it a thumbs up.

I get compliments every time I wear it, and two friends have already followed suit and bought one after I told them the price. I shop Amazon for a living and I can tell you the quality-price ratio is good on this one.

It features tummy-control high-waisted bikini bottoms, and as much as I really hate the word tummy control, I have to say they are super flattering and comfortable. You can pull them all the way up past your belly button if you want full coverage, or you can wear them a little lower on the hip if you want to show more skin.

I've had several months wear - and washes - out of the tankini and it still looks new

The crop top provides enough support for normal swimsuit/beach activities (though I wouldn’t go jogging in it. It’s not underwired, so if you insist on this in your swimwear, you might want to look elsewhere. It’s perfect for my needs, however.

The tankini set is available in 13 different colourways - including olive green, black and some more colourful styles and in sizes small (UK 8-10) to XXXL (UK 18-20). I’m a 12-14 and got the recommended large, which fits perfectly. The adjustable straps did need tightening quite a lot though!

I’ve had several months wear - and washes - out of this so far. I will come back and update you after the summer, but so far, so good - still looks good as new!

What is a tankini?

Tankinis are a swimsuit/bikini hybrid that became popular in the 90s and are still fashionable today. The top is described as a tank top (now you understand the name!), and it comes with a matching bikini brief to go with. Shoppers love them because they combine the coverage of a swimsuit with the functionality of a bikini.

More tankinis to shop for summer 2023

