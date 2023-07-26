Skip to main contentSkip to footer
7 genius products Ruth Langsford loves that you can shop on Amazon
You’ll want to add ALL of the Loose Women star’s top Amazon buys to basket

Ruth Langsford standing in front of Amazon boxes
Katherine Robinson
Katherine RobinsonSenior Lifestyle Editor

Ruth Langsford is a woman after our own hearts. She’s constantly letting us know about genius products for the home and our beauty routines - and you can get them all on Amazon

This is less a feature and more a public service announcement - trust me. I shop Amazon for a living and I’m constantly looking to see what celebrities are buying. Ruth’s list is the best I’ve seen! 

You’ve got everything from her must-have shoe organiser to her genius hack for shoes that rub. These are all items that you’ll be wanting to add to basket - and the icing on the cake is that some of them are even on sale! 

Does Ruth Langsford shop on Amazon?

Though Ruth has never mentioned Amazon specifically, we’d say it’s highly likely that she very well could be an Amazon shopper. Though many celebrities do have personal assistants who might be tasked with doing the shopping, it’s clear Ruth does like shopping and enjoys sharing her finds with her fans. She’s used the hashtag “boughtandpaidfor” in the past to show her 1 million Instagram followers that her product tips are not ads. 

Ruth Langsford's top Amazon buys

  • Ruth’s miracle treatment for split ends

    where to shop olaplex no 3 on sale

    Olaplex hair protector No 3

    Ruth says: "It's [for] the highlights, and it's supposed to stop breakage... but definitely it helps with split ends and strengthening your hair."

    Ruth revealed her clever trick for revitalising damaged hair during a segment on This Morning - telling hairdresser Michael Douglas she uses Olaplex treatment at home and that she’s thrilled with the results. The manufacturers recommend using it two to three times a week on damaged hair to see results. Amazon shoppers love it - it has just short of 115k positive reviews on the online shopping portal!

  • Her genius hack for shoes that rub

    compeed

    Compeed Anti-Blister Stick

    Ruth says: "You know when you've been wearing socks and boots and things, and suddenly you're in bare feet with new shoes you just get one of these - it's a blister stick. I rub this where I always know I get a blister - normally on my heel and my little toe when it's rubbing. Or I put sandals on, wear them for about half an hour and you can feel a 'uh oh' and then you just get your blister stick and it just lubricates your skin and gives it a film of grease I suppose and it stops it blistering."

    This was another top tip Ruth shared on This Morning, when she was chatting to Lisa Snowdon about breaking in new shoes. The great thing about this handy stick is it’s long-lasting, easy to apply and doesn’t stain, and its portable size means it fits in your handbag or pocket so you can always have it handy in case of emergencies!

  • The handheld fan Ruth takes everywhere

    Ruth Langsford and her EasyAcc handheld fan on Amazon

    EasyAcc Handheld Portable USB Fan

    Ruth says: “Best thing EVER ...as a woman of a certain age I take it everywhere!”

    Gok Wan actually gave this fan to Ruth as a gift, but we’re convinced he got it from Amazon! The EasyAcc handheld fan comes in black and white, and the clever thing about it is that it folds into itself, creating it’s own stand as well as being handheld. Charge it via USB for 17 hours continuous use and it has four speed settings in total. The new updated version also includes a removable cover for ease of cleaning.

  • Her non-scary alternative to metal eyelash curlers

    Ruth Langsford and her eyelash curler

    Heated eyelash curlers

    Ruth says: “I really love an eyelash curler. I don’t like metal eyelash curlers. I don’t know if it’s a mental block, but in my head, the metal ones are literally going to chop off my eyelashes, so I have no time for them, they scare me!”

    Going through the contents of her makeup bag with makeup accessories brand owner Donna May, Ruth showed off her trusted plastic eyelash curler, confessing that metal ones scared her. Her Ruby and Millie ones are no longer sold, but we found a great replacement - a plastic pair that has a built-in heater. It has two temperatures for a stronger eyelash curl and comes with a bonus eyelash separator.

  • Ruth’s shoe organiser that doubles the space in your wardrobe

    shoe slotz shoe organiser

    Shoe Slotz Shoe Organiser 10 pack

    Ruth says: “Literally HALVES the space your shoes take up! £20 for a set of 6. I've had a lovely morning tidying my shoe cupboards and I've just ordered some more to do all my QVC wedge sandals tomorrow! I know… but organising makes me happy!"

    Ruth originally bought her shoe organisers from John Lewis, but we found an identical set of 10 on Amazon for £42.32. There are several different brands available on the online shopping portal, but we picked the Shoe Slotz Shoe Organiser 10 pack as they had almost 1.3k positive reviews, with shoppers giving them a big thumbs up for being sturdy and of good quality. Some of the cheaper alternatives had reviews attached calling them badly made and flimsy, so beware if you're looking through the options at Amazon.

  • Her favourite mop for blitzing the kitchen

    Ruth Langsford in her kitchen with her Flash Mop

    Flash speed mop starter kit

    Ruth says: “It's white, recyclable and (the wet cloths) fit onto the mop, smell nice… they get into all your nooks and crannies… nice long handles so I don't have to bend over too much. They say it soaks the dirt up onto the cloth and doesn't move it around the floor.”

    Flash sent Ruth the mop to test and she was very impressed with the results. Amazon shoppers agree, giving it a big thumbs up and over 25 positive reviews. It’s even the number one best seller in the Household Cleaners: Floor Cleaners category.

  • The magnifying makeup mirror she uses daily

    Ruth Langsford's makeup mirror on Amazon

    Omiro 10x magnifying mirror

    Makeup accessory queen Donna May spotted this mirror when she snooped in Ruth’s makeup bag, joking: “This shows she can’t see very well,” which drew huge laughs from Ruth. It’s true that if you use glasses usually, this mirror is incredible for doing your makeup. It’s not just for visually challenged makeup fans though but also anyone wanting to get a closer look at pores and skin or the eye area. It comes in either 10x or 20x magnification and includes a handy pair of tweezers and suction cups so you can stick it to your regular bathroom mirror if that’s preferable to using it handheld.

