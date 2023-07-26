7 genius products Ruth Langsford loves that you can shop on Amazon

Ruth Langsford is a woman after our own hearts. She’s constantly letting us know about genius products for the home and our beauty routines - and you can get them all on Amazon.

This is less a feature and more a public service announcement - trust me. I shop Amazon for a living and I’m constantly looking to see what celebrities are buying. Ruth’s list is the best I’ve seen!

You’ve got everything from her must-have shoe organiser to her genius hack for shoes that rub. These are all items that you’ll be wanting to add to basket - and the icing on the cake is that some of them are even on sale!

Does Ruth Langsford shop on Amazon?

Though Ruth has never mentioned Amazon specifically, we’d say it’s highly likely that she very well could be an Amazon shopper. Though many celebrities do have personal assistants who might be tasked with doing the shopping, it’s clear Ruth does like shopping and enjoys sharing her finds with her fans. She’s used the hashtag “boughtandpaidfor” in the past to show her 1 million Instagram followers that her product tips are not ads.

Ruth Langsford's top Amazon buys