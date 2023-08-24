The 2023 Barbie dream house (as featured in the movie) is currently £100 off at Amazon

If you loved the Barbie movie (and come on, who didn’t?) you are absolutely going to love this piece of Amazon news - especially if you’ve got any younger Barbie fans in the family.

The 2023 Barbie Dreamhouse playset - which is so similar to the one featured in this year’s smash hit movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling - is currently in the Amazon sale at a whopping 29% off.

UK customers can snap it up for a 100 saving - reduced from £349.99 to £249.99. Anyone in the US stands to save 10% - it’s reduced from $199 to $179.

It’s a great saving on what is essentially, a toy they’ll play with for years. It features 75 pieces - including every kind of furniture and cookware imaginable - and even a pet dog to keep Barbie company!

The three-story house is a pink pool house paradise, featuring the iconic pink slide that Margot’s Barbie takes every morning in the movie. Sadly, there’s no heart-shaped bed, though there is a handy elevator in the play set for Barbie and her pals - and there’s a kitchen with realistic cooking sounds. Check it out in all its glory in the video below.

Take a tour of Barbie's incredible dream house

Though I don’t own this item myself, I’m confident recommending it based on the strength of the reviews on Amazon - where verified shoppers have given it an impressive 80% five star rating, and it’s received 4.6 stars overall. For more info on Amazon star ratings, see below.

One important thing to note, however is that the playset doesn’t come with any actual Barbie dolls - you’re just getting the house set up for the price. The playset does require assembly - but shoppers say it was easy following the video instructions indicated by the manufacturers - and once put up, it feels sturdy!

Barbie fans will recognise the house from the movie

This is a large playset - once set up it measures 70.1 x 157 x 114.3cm and it requires three AA batteries. If you can deal with all that, it’s a great buy - and could be a great one to get now to take advantage of the saving and put it away for Christmas.

This review makes an amazing point when asking herself if it was worth the money:

“If you are willing to pay hundreds for a games console then this is comparable and a young child may get as much, if not more from it. Barbie is ideal for cooperative play and kids and their friends can act out stories in the dream house, it’s a powerful motivator for imagination.

“So if you can afford it, it will last for years and get a lot of use I am sure, but it’s not essential for that imaginative play, other toys and even boxes can be as much of a stimulus. It’s a lovely toy, any child who gets it and loves Barbie will be delighted, if you have the money you will get value.”

