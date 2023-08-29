Mrs Hinch reveals secret discount code for total of £200 off a Shark vacuum

Two things Mrs Hinch loves with a passion are her collection of Shark vacuums and a good old discount code. So she was over the moon this week when she got to share both with her fans - netting them up to £200 off one of her beloved Sharks.

In honour of Bank Holiday Monday the cleanfluencer - real name Sophie Hinchliffe - rustled up some amazing codes to enable shoppers to get the amazing discount. So what’s the deal?

Mrs Hinch revealed some fantastic Shark discount codes to her fans

Well, using the code HINCH1 at checkout you can get an extra £15 on top of £184.99 off Shark Stratos Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with Anti Hair Wrap Plus, Anti Odour Technology and up to 120 Minute Run-Time. That takes the price down from £549.99 to £349.99

Alternatively, using the code HINCH2 at checkout you can get an extra £20 on top of £100 off a Shark Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with Anti Hair Wrap & DuoClean. That takes the price down from £399.99 to £279.99

And the final deal: using the code HINCH3 at checkout you can get an extra £20 on top of £30 off a Shark Handheld Vacuum Cleaner WV200UK. That takes the price down from £129.99 to £79.99

Is this really a good deal? Yes! It’s true that Shark sales are frequent, but a saving of up to £200 is extremely rare - especially on these top-of-the-range models! The deal ends at midnight on Wednesday 30 August though, so don’t hang about if you want to take advantage.

You can see Mrs Hinch showing off her Sharks in her extremely organised vacuum cupboard below. She has two of the handheld models and the sleek Stratos cordless model.

Mrs Hinch shows off her Shark cupboard

Not sure which of her vacuums best meets your needs? Check out the detailed specs below:

Shark Stratos Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Weight: 2.16kg

2.16kg Product Dimensions (cm): H: 114 x W: 27 x D: 17

H: 114 x W: 27 x D: 17 Floor Types: carpet & hardfloor

carpet & hardfloor Capacity: 0.7L

0.7L Run-Time: Up to 120 minute run-time

Up to 120 minute run-time Guarantee: Up to five Years (two years for battery)

Shark tout Stratos as their most advanced vacuum cleaner range. It’s a massive hit with pet owners as it’s their best-ever machine for picking up hair with its unique floorhead design combining the brand’s signature DuoClean with Anti Hair Wrap Plus, removing hair from the brush-roll as you clean. It also features Anti-Odour Technology for a fresher-smelling home.

Shark Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Weight : 4.58kg

: 4.58kg Product Dimensions (cm): H: 118 x W: 26 x D: 24.5

H: 118 x W: 26 x D: 24.5 Floor Types: carpet & hardfloor

carpet & hardfloor Capacity: 0.7L

0.7L Run-Time: Up to 60 minute run-time

Up to 60 minute run-time Guarantee: Up to five Years

Shark’s classic cordless is a flexible, lightweight vacuum cleaner with 50% more suction and PowerFins, engineered to pick up more hair. It has a respectable run-time of up to 60 minutes and you can recharge the removable battery pack on or off the vacuum.

Shark Handheld Vacuum Cleaner WV200UK

Weight: 1.3kg

1.3kg Product Dimensions (cm): H: 38.5 x W: 9.5 x D: 22

H: 38.5 x W: 9.5 x D: 22 Floor Types: carpet & hardfloor

carpet & hardfloor Capacity: 0.1L

0.1L Run-Time: Up to eight minutes run-time

Up to eight minutes run-time Guarantee: Two years including battery

If you’re looking for a vacuum to take care of quick clean-ups, Shark’s cordless handheld vacuum cleaner is the one - engineered with a high-efficiency motor for impressive suction. It’s sleek, slim and lightweight at just under 700g, and features eight minutes of run-time.

“They are just incredible,” says Mrs Hinch of her Sharks. “I cannot fault Shark. If you’re going to get a vacuum and you’re going to want it for a long time and you’re going to want it to do the best job, Shark is the one. I have used them for many years and I’ve never changed it.”