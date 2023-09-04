Ruth Langsford's £37 Amazon ventilator is genius for chest infections - and it's on sale

Poor Ruth Langsford is feeling quite under the weather with a nasty chest infection and cough - but the Loose Women presenter has started a handy method to help her recover, and it’s shoppable on Amazon.

The 63-year-old is currently taking antibiotics and was advised by her doctor to use a steamer to help ease her chest. The TV star shared several videos of the gadget in action on her Instagram and revealed the exact model she uses.

She wrote: “So day 3 of antibiotics and the doctor told me to steam twice a day….I try to do this in peace but @eamonnholmes decided to watch and offer helpful advice this morning! The steamer is from @beurer_official bought from Amazon if there are any other sufferers out there #chestinfectionsucks.”

You can see the video below - though we hate to see Ruth looking poorly, Eamon’s cheeky comments did give us a giggle!

Ruth Langsford scolds hubby Eamon as she shows her steamer in action

Remember that you should always double-check with a doctor before trying any treatments at home, but if you do want to buy Ruth’s exact steamer, it’s currently in the sale at Amazon, reduced to £36.75 from £49.99.

The Beurer SI40 Steam Inhaler is the number one bestseller on Amazon in the Manual Inhalers category, and 200 have been bought by shoppers in the last month alone. It has a respectable 4.1-star rating on Amazon and has 939 positive ratings and counting.

It offers relief from colds by treating the upper airways and nasal passages by delivering moisture to break down congestion. You can add a saline solution or your favourite essential oil for soothing relief from the symptoms of a cold. Or like Ruth did (as you can see in the pic below), you can add Olbas Oil.

Ruth's steamer is helping ease her chest

Shoppers gave it the thumbs up for being super quiet (and in fact, you can hear from Ruth’s video how quiet it is) and being comfortable and easy to use.

Does it have any cons? Some shoppers with arthritic hands found it a bit of a fiddle to fill, others wished the tank was a little bigger so it didn’t need to be refilled so often - so bear that in mind when purchasing.

Ruth seems pleased with her purchase, however - and we can add this to her list of genius Amazon purchases. See more below.

