Ruth Langsford's £37 Amazon ventilator is genius for chest infections - and it's on sale

The 63-year-old is currently taking antibiotics and was advised by her doctor to use a steamer to help ease her chest. The TV star shared several videos of the gadget in action on her Instagram and revealed the exact model she uses.
She wrote: “So day 3 of antibiotics and the doctor told me to steam twice a day….I try to do this in peace but @eamonnholmes decided to watch and offer helpful advice this morning! The steamer is from @beurer_official bought from Amazon if there are any other sufferers out there #chestinfectionsucks.”
You can see the video below - though we hate to see Ruth looking poorly, Eamon’s cheeky comments did give us a giggle!
Remember that you should always double-check with a doctor before trying any treatments at home, but if you do want to buy Ruth’s exact steamer, it’s currently in the sale at Amazon, reduced to £36.75 from £49.99.
The Beurer SI40 Steam Inhaler is the number one bestseller on Amazon in the Manual Inhalers category, and 200 have been bought by shoppers in the last month alone. It has a respectable 4.1-star rating on Amazon and has 939 positive ratings and counting.
It offers relief from colds by treating the upper airways and nasal passages by delivering moisture to break down congestion. You can add a saline solution or your favourite essential oil for soothing relief from the symptoms of a cold. Or like Ruth did (as you can see in the pic below), you can add Olbas Oil.
Ruth's steamer is helping ease her chest
Shoppers gave it the thumbs up for being super quiet (and in fact, you can hear from Ruth’s video how quiet it is) and being comfortable and easy to use.
Does it have any cons? Some shoppers with arthritic hands found it a bit of a fiddle to fill, others wished the tank was a little bigger so it didn’t need to be refilled so often - so bear that in mind when purchasing.
Ruth seems pleased with her purchase, however - and we can add this to her list of genius Amazon purchases. See more below.
More Amazon buys Ruth Langsford swears by
Ruth’s miracle treatment for split ends
Olaplex hair protector No 3
Ruth says: "It's [for] the highlights, and it's supposed to stop breakage... but definitely it helps with split ends and strengthening your hair."
Ruth revealed her clever trick for revitalising damaged hair during a segment on This Morning - telling hairdresser Michael Douglas she uses Olaplex treatment at home and that she’s thrilled with the results. The manufacturers recommend using it two to three times a week on damaged hair to see results. Amazon shoppers love it - it has just short of 115k positive reviews on the online shopping portal!
Her genius hack for shoes that rub
Compeed Anti-Blister Stick
Ruth says: "You know when you've been wearing socks and boots and things, and suddenly you're in bare feet with new shoes you just get one of these - it's a blister stick. I rub this where I always know I get a blister - normally on my heel and my little toe when it's rubbing. Or I put sandals on, wear them for about half an hour and you can feel a 'uh oh' and then you just get your blister stick and it just lubricates your skin and gives it a film of grease I suppose and it stops it blistering."
This was another top tip Ruth shared on This Morning, when she was chatting to Lisa Snowdon about breaking in new shoes. The great thing about this handy stick is it’s long-lasting, easy to apply and doesn’t stain, and its portable size means it fits in your handbag or pocket so you can always have it handy in case of emergencies!
The handheld fan Ruth takes everywhere
EasyAcc Handheld Portable USB Fan
Ruth says: “Best thing EVER ...as a woman of a certain age I take it everywhere!”
Gok Wan actually gave this fan to Ruth as a gift, but we’re convinced he got it from Amazon! The EasyAcc handheld fan comes in black and white, and the clever thing about it is that it folds into itself, creating it’s own stand as well as being handheld. Charge it via USB for 17 hours continuous use and it has four speed settings in total. The new updated version also includes a removable cover for ease of cleaning.
Her non-scary alternative to metal eyelash curlers
Heated eyelash curlers
Ruth says: “I really love an eyelash curler. I don’t like metal eyelash curlers. I don’t know if it’s a mental block, but in my head, the metal ones are literally going to chop off my eyelashes, so I have no time for them, they scare me!”
Going through the contents of her makeup bag with makeup accessories brand owner Donna May, Ruth showed off her trusted plastic eyelash curler, confessing that metal ones scared her. Her Ruby and Millie ones are no longer sold, but we found a great replacement - a plastic pair that has a built-in heater. It has two temperatures for a stronger eyelash curl and comes with a bonus eyelash separator.
Ruth’s shoe organiser that doubles the space in your wardrobe
Bayou Shoe Slots Organiser 8 pack
Ruth says: “Literally HALVES the space your shoes take up! £20 for a set of 6. I've had a lovely morning tidying my shoe cupboards and I've just ordered some more to do all my QVC wedge sandals tomorrow! I know… but organising makes me happy!"
Ruth originally bought her shoe organisers from John Lewis, but we found an identical set of 10 on Amazon for £39.32. There are several different brands available on the online shopping portal, but we picked the Bayou Shoe Slots Shoe 8 pack as they had a 4.6 out of 5-star rating, with shoppers giving them a big thumbs up for being sturdy and of good quality. Some of the cheaper alternatives had reviews attached calling them badly made and flimsy, so beware if you're looking through the options at Amazon.
Her favourite mop for blitzing the kitchen
Flash speed mop starter kit
Ruth says: “It's white, recyclable and (the wet cloths) fit onto the mop, smell nice… they get into all your nooks and crannies… nice long handles so I don't have to bend over too much. They say it soaks the dirt up onto the cloth and doesn't move it around the floor.”
Flash sent Ruth the mop to test and she was very impressed with the results. Amazon shoppers agree, giving it a big thumbs up and over 25 positive reviews. It’s even the number one best seller in the Household Cleaners: Floor Cleaners category.
The magnifying makeup mirror she uses daily
Omiro 10x magnifying mirror
Makeup accessory queen Donna May spotted this mirror when she snooped in Ruth’s makeup bag, joking: “This shows she can’t see very well,” which drew huge laughs from Ruth. It’s true that if you use glasses usually, this mirror is incredible for doing your makeup. It’s not just for visually challenged makeup fans though but also anyone wanting to get a closer look at pores and skin or the eye area. It comes in either 10x or 20x magnification and includes a handy pair of tweezers and suction cups so you can stick it to your regular bathroom mirror if that’s preferable to using it handheld.