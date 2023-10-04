Frankie Bridge reveals the £4 product she uses for perfect brows - and it’s just dropped in the Amazon sale

Frankie Bridge has amazing eyebrows, and if you’ve been asking yourself how she gets them looking so perfect, you’re in luck. She’s just shared her full brow routine on Instagram.

The former Saturdays singer-turned-West End star admits she regularly has them laminated - a beauty salon treatment also seen on the likes of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Molly-Mae Hague.

Lamination is where the hairs are softened, straightened and restructured to leave your brows looking fuller and more defined. It’s become so popular, even Princess Kate is rumoured to be a fan.

Frankie shared her favourite brow products on Instagram

Between appointments, Frankie has a couple of holy grail products she uses in her daily makeup routine, and one of them is just £4.50!

Sharing a video to Instagram, she said: "Lots of you ask me about my eyebrows… I usually have them tattooed on a little bit but I haven’t had that for ages. Now I have them laminated, we tint them and then I have them threaded…When I’m doing my brows I’ve been using this by got2be. It’s a bit like glue, I love it."

The got2b Glued for Brows & Edges is a super-strength brow gel that keeps each hair in place all day. The brand is renowned for its industry favourite hair gels and sprays so it’s no wonder this product gets so much love.

The vegan formula is fast-drying and promises to keep your brows in place for 72 hours, while the two-sided fibre brush allows for easy and precise application.

An Amazon Choice product, it has almost 5,000 five-star ratings and is currently on sale for £4.50.

The reviews are also testament to its powers, with one writing: "This stays put all day. It does feel a bit hard, like you’ve put hairspray on your eyebrows but doesn’t look it. I let my mum try it and she was so impressed that she asked me to buy one for her as well."

While another said: "Amazing product, the best I’ve tried. It doesn’t leave eyebrows super tacky like most, sticks and holds well for hours and hours, and cheap!"

Other products in Frankie’s routine include the pricey but powerful Revitabrow Conditioner, which is scientifically proven to help with brow regrowth, and MAC’s Shape + Shade Brow Tint to fill in any sparse areas.