Bloomingdale's dropped an exclusive beauty advent calendar worth $800 and it’s so luxe

With exclusive, limited-edition beauty advent calendars from Saks Fifth Avenue ($220) and Macy's (from $49.50) now selling fast, Bloomingdale’s isn’t being left behind.

The luxury department store has unveiled their own covetable holiday beauty countdown - the 'Bright Lights Big Pretty' 25-day luxury beauty advent calendar ($300) - featuring brands from makeup icons like MAC and Laura Mercier as well as skincare saviors La Prairie, Augustinus Bader and SK-II.

Worth $800, the exclusive advent calendar - 25 individually wrapped luxury beauty presents to open, one each day, in the run up to the holidays - is just as good as you’d expect.

Bloomingdale's Exclusive 25-Day Beauty Advent Calendar ($800 value) $300 at Bloomingdale's

The surprises, ranging from trial-sizes to full-size products, are all tucked inside a box inspired by the architecture of Bloomingdale’s iconic 59th Street NYC flagship.

Bloomingdale’s beauty experts have hand picked each gift in the $300 set, and the selection for 2023 is impressive, whether you’re already a luxury beauty fan or just can’t wait to try.

Like most of the beauty advent calendars I’ve seen this year, there’s a heavy focus on skin care with concentrates, creams, eye treatments and cleansers from the likes of Shiseido, Sisley-Paris, Kiehl's, Estée Lauder, RéVive, Elemis and more top brands.

Makeup too, is represented, with Charlotte Tilbury, Valentino and YSL treats and if you’re a fragrance fan who loves to sample new scents, you’ll love the designer eau de parfums, ranging from royal-approved Penhaligan’s - famously loved by Princess Diana - to the unisex cult favorite Le Labo Santal 33, worn by stars from Sophie Turner to Ryan Reynolds.

And last but certainly not least, luxury candles by Parfums de Marly and Maison Francis Kurkdjian.

Bloomingdale's 2023 luxury beauty advent calendar - spoilers

If you just can’t wait to see exactly what’s inside and want some spoilers, keep scrolling for the full contents of this luxe beauty advent calendar…

SKINCARE

La Prairie Skin Caviar Luxe Sleep Mask

SK-II Facial Treatment Essence

Shiseido Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate

M·A·C Hyper Real SkinCanvas Balm Moisturizing Cream,

Sisley-Paris Ecological Compound Advanced Formula,

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Eye Rescue

Kiehl's Since 1851 Ultra Facial Cleanser, 2.5 oz.

Clé de Peau Beauté Enhancing Eye Contour Cream Supreme

Estée Lauder Re-Nutriv Ultimate Diamond Transformative Energy Eye Crème, 0.2 oz.

Estée Lauder Re-Nutriv Ultimate Diamond Sculpted Transformation Cream,

AMOREPACIFIC Time Response Eye Reserve Cream, 0.1 oz.

ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Marine Cream, 0.5 oz

RéVive Masque Des Yeux Instant De-Puffing Gel Eye Mask

Sulwhasoo Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Cream 0.2 oz.

Sulwhasoo Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Serum 0.2 oz.

Decorté AQ Meliority Intensive Revitalizing Emulsion, 0.6 oz.

Decorté AQ Meliority Intensive Regenerating Eye Cream, 0.07 oz.

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream, 0.2 oz.

MAKEUP

YSL Beauty Lash Clash Extreme Volume Mascara

Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eye Color in Rosegold

Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution in Catwalking

Valentino V-Lighter Face Primer & Highlighter

CANDLES

Parfums de Marly Delina Candle

Maison Francis Kurkdjian 724 Mini Candle

FRAGRANCES

Prada Infusion d'Ylang Eau de Parfum

Hermetica Verticaloud Eau de Parfum, 0.3 oz.

Penhaligon's The Coveted Duchess Rose Eau de Parfum, 0.05 oz.

Penhaligon's Constantinople Eau de Parfum, 0.05 oz.

Unisex Le Labo Santal 33 Eau de Parfum, 0.5 oz.

HAIR