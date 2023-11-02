Best Black Friday jewellery deals 2023, from Missoma to Pandora to Swarovski & more

Black Friday deals are already floating around, from fashion to beauty to homeware sales, but the one’s we’re really excited about for 2023’s Black Friday extravaganza are the jewellery Black Friday deals.

These are the sales we’re going to be dropping some serious dollars on, because you can never have too many accessories, right?

Black Friday jewellery deals 2023 – the ones to watch

Although Black Friday doesn’t officially drop until November 24, there’s a rumour it’s more like Black Friday month for 2023, with retailers and brands dropping those deals like they’re hot.

We can’t wait to see what savings there are to be snapped up on gold and silver jewellery, diamonds, watches and everything accessory shaped inbetween from brands demi-fine brands including Missoma, Monica Vinader and Mejuri, the royal favourites Annoushka and Merci Maman along with classic jewellery labels like Pandora, Swarovski and Vivienne Westwood.

Although many Black Friday jewellery deals are still to come, we’re predicting which sales we can expect to see for this year’s big Black Friday extravaganza.

Shop the best Black Friday jewellery deals

Abbott Lyon Black Friday deals If you’ve had your eye on something from Stacey Solomon or Gemma Owen’s jewellery collections, you might want to wait to take the leap – 2022’s deal was 40% off everything plus daily sales too. For now, there’s 15% off everything with the code TAKE15, if you can’t wait! SHOP ABBOTT LYON

Missoma Black Friday deals 2022 saw Missoma offer an epic 30% off everything, including Meghan Markle’s signet ring, engravable pieces and diamond huggies. There’s no word yet on what Missoma’s 2023 Black Friday savings will be, so watch this space… For now though, if you're eager to shop right now, you can save 10% when you sign up for the Missoma newsletter. SHOP MISSOMA

Pandora Black Friday deals Last year, Pandora offered its shoppers a two-tiered Black Friday deal; 30% off selected styles plus 20% off almost everything else. Let’s see what they offer this year… At the moment, there's a rewards membership offer running with 10% off. SHOP PANDORA

Monica Vinader Black Friday deals Monica Vinader did things a little differently last year, with flash sales popping up all through Black Friday week, including 50% off styles and a 30% of everything offer.

SHOP MONICA VINADER

Astrid & Miyu Black Friday deals We’ve yet to see what Astrid & Miyu will be offering for Black Friday, but if the 25% off everything they offered last Black Friday is anything to go by, it’ll a goodie!

SHOP ASTRID & MIYU

Swarovski Black Friday deals Diamonds your weakness? Swarovski’s Black Friday sale 2022 was pretty impressive, with 40% off selected styles. Let’s see what discount the brand offers for 2023…

SHOP SWAROVSKI NOW

Daisy London Black Friday deals Daisy London has already announced its Black Friday 2023 sale. From November 16-28, you can grab 20% off everything. Shop big and you’ll receive a free jewellery case when you spend £250, plus keep an eye out for their flash sales – there’ll be a (not so secret) surprise 40% off. SHOP DAISY LONDON

Accessorize Black Friday deals You don’t need to wait till the end of November to snap up a few Accessorize pieces on sale, as there’s currently up to 50% off selected styles plus 20% off the Accessorize advent calendar. As for Black Friday, watch this space…

SHOP ACCESSORIZE

Astley Clarke Black Friday deals Had your eye on the Astley Clarke locket? Let’s hope it’s included in their Black Friday sale, as last year saw it have over £35 off including free engraving. There was also 20% off other gems on the site, so let’s hope they repeat for 2023.

SHOP ASTLEY CLARKE

Mejuri Black Friday deals We couldn’t be bigger fans of Mejuri, and Black Friday is the only time of year they offer money off. 20% off everything was last year’s MO, and we’re crossing our fingers it’ll be the same for this year.

SHOP MEJURI

Annoushka Black Friday deals Princess Kate’s repeat-wear pearl drop earrings from Annoushka are loved by royal fans, and last year the British brand offers shoppers 20% off selected styles. If you’ve got any of their pieces on you wishlist, wait till their Black Friday deals land to save a penny or two.

SHOP ANNOUSHKA

Merci Maman Black Friday deals Personalised jewellery brand Merci Maman celebrated with eight days of Cyber Week discounts, including 20% off everything, last Black Friday. That included the necklace Princess Kate wore to commemorate the birth of Prince George, and we’re excited to see if they offer a similar discount this year.

SHOP MERCI MAMAN

Edge of Ember Black Friday deals Fancy treating yourself to something from Edge of Ember, the London based jewellery brand that Meghan Markle’s known to wear? Wait to see what their Black Friday offer is, hopefully being as brilliant as the 25% off everything they offered last year.

SHOP EDGE OF EMBER

Vivienne Westwood Jewellery Black Friday deals It pays to shop around for Vivienne Westwood jewellery on sale, as many big retailers carry the designer label with varying offers around. Check places like Selfridges, John Lewis and Harvey Nichols for their big deals.

SHOP VIVIENNE WESTWOOD JEWELLERY AT SELFRIDGES

Lark & Berry Black Friday deals It’s not everyday you’ll find fine jewellery pieces with money off, but Lark & Berry are known for offering great Black Friday discounts (last year saw 50% off pieces). If you’re looking to buy an investment piece, slow your roll until their cyber offers are released.

SHOP LARK & BERRY

