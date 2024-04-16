I predict Kim Kardashian's red Skims swimsuit will be the first to sell out

I’ve been shopping for new swimwear for summer 2024, and there’s a new look that has just shot to the top of my list: Kim Kardashian's red hot swimsuit that's part of the latest Skims Swim drop.

The new collection features some brand new colourways like this sizzling Ruby and snake print, summer mesh and even the debut of Skims’ first-ever underwire bikini. But I'm predicting that one of the most popular looks will definitely be that gorgeous red swimsuit that Kim's rocking, which I can imagine making a major statement at the beach or poolside.

© Skims Kim modelled the scoop neck swimsuit in the run-up to its release this week

The SKIMS scoop neck design, which is already available in eight other shades (Gunmetal is 50% off in the Skims secret sale and selling out fast), has been earning rave reviews and a 4.5 rating from verified shoppers. Those who’ve bought the one-piece in the other colorways say it’s true to size, and praise the quality of the material and the fit, saying it’s “perfect”, “so flattering” and "beautifully made". And as someone who has a Skims swimsuit of my own, I can believe it.

And red swimsuits are trending – I’ve been searching for a similar look to the Ruby Skims scoop neck, and they’re not easy to find because they keep selling out! I’m not really surprised though - who doesn’t love a swimsuit that evokes Kim Kardashian-meets-Baywatch babe?

Red swimsuits look great on every age - we’ve spotted Jennifer Garner and Christie Brinkley wearing them – so I’m going to do us all a favour and share some lookalikes.

Love Kim's red Skims swimsuit? You can also shop lookalikes at (left to right) Reiss, River Island and Cupshe

River Island’s new-in red one-piece (£35 /$65) is so similar and available in all sizes for now – but you might want to hurry. I can tell you this silhouette is so popular that I wouldn’t be surprised if it sells out.

If you’re looking for a tummy control option, Cupshe's red sweetheart ‘Slim & Sculpt’ one-piece (£39 / $37.99) is a great choice, giving you the red-hot beach babe vibe with more support: a shaping effect, adjustable straps and underwire cups.

Amazon’s Smismivo swimsuit (£27.99 /$32.99) has a retro pin-up vibe AND over 20k 5-star ratings. Plus it’s a fraction of the price of the SKIMS look so it’s so tempting to add it to basket in more than one shade.

Princess Kate go-to Reiss also has a version of the little red swimsuit - the Reiss Amber one-piece (£110 / $180) is at a higher price point than Skims but has some very chic added details, like gold hardware and a bow-tie back.

All of these picks are a great alternative to the Skims, but if you're passionate about Kim K’s version I'd grab it ASAP. It’s a classic swimsuit style with adjustable straps and medium back coverage and the bold red hue makes it full-on bombshell – a surefire sellout.

So join the waitlist for the drop on Wednesday at 9am PT (5pm BST)!