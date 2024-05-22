Attn: Theatre lovers - See your favourite West End show from just £25 in the TodayTix Spring Theatre Sale

Few things in life can be described as truly magical but one of my favourite things in the world to do is go to the theatre - there's really nothing like the excitement of seeing an iconic play or musical production live.

And with TodayTix's Spring Theatre Sale showcasing the best of the West End, with tickets from just £25 (!), there’s no better time to go to the theatre with your partner, children or friends - and at this price you may want to take advantage and see more than one show.

If you’re a lover of classic musicals, imagine settling in your seat to enjoy the wonder of Guys and Dolls or Hello, Dolly!. Or immerse yourself in the worlds of hits loved by children of all ages (and grown-ups, too), like Back to the Future, Shrek The Musical, Sister Act or The Wizard of Oz.

Keep scrolling for a full list of West End productions included in the limited-time offer, from musical comedy The Book of Mormon to Agatha Christie’s murder mystery The Mousetrap. But you may want to get your tickets ASAP though, as the offer only runs through June 2nd.

TodayTix is such a convenient way to discover the best cultural entertainment in London at the best prices - and did you know you can also book tickets for shows in other cities abroad, including on Broadway?

You’re probably wondering which London productions are discounted in the West End spring theatre sale, and I can tell you it includes the best of the best of today’s theatre, including:

Back to the Future

Boys From The Blackstuff

Heathers The Musical

Guys and Dolls

Hello, Dolly!

Kathy and Stella...

Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

Shrek The Musical

Sister Act

Standing at the Sky's Edge

The Book of Mormon

The Choir of Man

The Hills of California

The Mousetrap

The Play that Goes Wrong

The Wizard of Oz

A View from the Bridge

Passing Strange

So don't wait - your chance to see your favourite West End show for £25 is just a click away…

While the article is entirely editorial, we have been paid by TodayTix to create this content. All products in this shopping piece have been independently selected by our editors. We are not paid to include specific items unless clearly stated, but if you purchase through our links we will earn a commission.