Marks & Spencer's £29 clutch is almost identical to Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's must-have designer bag

Marks & Spencer has become unstoppable with their designer-look handbags, from a style that looks just like Celine's Box Bag to a dead ringer for the Hermès Kelly. But I have to admit, I've never actually bought one until now.

I recently headed into the M&S spring/summer 2024 press day and instantly a lookalike for Bottega Veneta's The Pouch was calling my name from the other side of the showroom.

I love Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's style and there was a time I couldn't scroll her Instagram without spotting it several times. She has it in two colours (cream and brown) and is the only proof I need that it can go with any outfit.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley with the Bottega Veneta Pouch and the new M&S lookalike

The M&S lookalike has the same softly structured cloud-like silhouette and comes in a very similar cream colour. The faux leather fabric feels really good quality and inside you'll find a slip pocket to keep your essentials safe. Bottega's is available in two sizes and I would say this Marks & Spencer bag is somewhere in the middle. Rosie appears to the have the large.

At just £29.50, the Marks & Spencer bag is such a bargain. It's recently dropped online and I can see it selling out fast. I'll be honest, I'm not usually a clutch kind of girl. I could lose a bag on a night out when it's strapped to my shoulder, but this one also comes with an optional chain strap for those times you need to be hands free.

The Bottega bag first debuted in 2019, not long after Daniel Lee was appointment creative director, but its one of those styles with enduring popularity. Now synonymous with the Italian fashion house, it's still at the top of the fashion world's most-wanted list and continues to sell out at NET-A-PORTER thanks to its luxurious and minimalistic but unique design.

The Bottega bag is a favourite of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

If you need inspiration on how to style the M&S bag, Rosie has has an endless supply. You could wear it all year round, but I particularly love it with her spring and summer outfits, like complementing a neutral midi skirt and oversized blazer ensemble, or contrasting a bright orange jumpsuit worn in the daytime with leather slides. She also proved it looks amazing with jeans and heels for those evening drinks outfits. I'll be emulating them all and can see myself carrying it on repeat this summer.