Cat Deeley's in her sequin era! I love her sequin trousers so much I've scoured the high street for them

Are we unofficially entering the party season? I thought mid November was a bit early, but if Cat Deeley's latest outfit is anything to go by, we're tiptoeing into the sparkle season one sequin pair of trousers at a time.

I've waxed lyrical in the past about my own love of sequin trousers (and sequin skirts) and Cat's outfit really is a masterclass in wearing sequins for the non sparkle lovers (which is me).

Cat's sequin trousers, from Sosandar, are a luxury-looking champagne tone. Not gold, not silver, but a warm ivory hue. For me, it's a much more wearable shade than a full-on metallic or bold colour like red or pink and dials down the glitter effect just enough to make them easier to wear.

© Instagram Cat Deeley wearing sequin trousers on This Morning

Priced at £69, they're cut to a wide leg with a high-rise flattering fit. Available in sizes 6 - 20, and they're currently trending on the internet. John Lewis also stocks the black version.

EXACT MATCH: Sosandar Wide Leg Sequin Trouser © Sosandar £69 at sosandar via very

The 48-year-old added a classic cream sweater to wear with her wide-leg trousers. Cat's exact jumper is from & Other Stories, and is a good lesson in choosing a knit to see you through all occasions. The white sweater has a crew neck, with a relaxed silhouette and ribbed neckline, cuffs and hemline. It sits above the waist, and would look just as chic with jeans as it does a touch of sparkle.

EXACT MATCH: & Other Stories Relaxed Knit Jumper © & Other Stories £47 at & other stories

The reviews are strong for Cat's knit! As it's available in other colours, there are plenty of reviews to read online. One happy customer wrote: "Lovely weight, lovely colour and feels good quality. Best of all I've worn it for a blowy weekend away and it hasn't pilled!!! Really pleased with my purchase and looking forward to receiving 'back n stock' notification for the beige version that I ordered at the same time, but disappointingly didn't arrive."

Another wrote: "Beautifully made and soft. Very comfy. Went for a medium since i read the body comes up short and i like the arms a bit longer."

Some do complain that it can be a little itchy though, I recommend adding a white long-sleeved tee to wear underneath for extra comfort (and warmth).

Cat completed the outfit with metallic sandals - a dressier shoe than we're used to seeing on Cat, but they go fabulously with the outfit. If you don't want to get your toes out (brr!), a pair of pointy slingback kitten heel shoes will look fantastic as well.