Cat Deeley's in her sequin era! I love her sequin trousers so much I've scoured the high street for them
Cat Deeley wearing sequins© Shutterstock

Cat's latest This Morning outfit is giving me party vibes

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Carla Challis
Commerce Partnerships Editor
2 minutes ago
Are we unofficially entering the party season? I thought mid November was a bit early, but if Cat Deeley's latest outfit is anything to go by, we're tiptoeing into the sparkle season one sequin pair of trousers at a time.

I've waxed lyrical in the past about my own love of sequin trousers (and sequin skirts) and Cat's outfit really is a masterclass in wearing sequins for the non sparkle lovers (which is me).

Cat's sequin trousers, from Sosandar, are a luxury-looking champagne tone. Not gold, not silver, but a warm ivory hue. For me, it's a much more wearable shade than a full-on metallic or bold colour like red or pink and dials down the glitter effect just enough to make them easier to wear.

Cat Deeley on This Morning© Instagram
Cat Deeley wearing sequin trousers on This Morning

Priced at £69, they're cut to a wide leg with a high-rise flattering fit. Available in sizes 6 - 20, and they're currently trending on the internet. John Lewis also stocks the black version

EXACT MATCH: Sosandar Wide Leg Sequin Trouser

Sosandar Wide Leg Sequin Trouser© Sosandar

The 48-year-old added a classic cream sweater to wear with her wide-leg trousers. Cat's exact jumper is from & Other Stories, and is a good lesson in choosing a knit to see you through all occasions. The white sweater has a crew neck,  with a relaxed silhouette and ribbed neckline, cuffs and hemline. It sits above the waist, and would look just as chic with jeans as it does a touch of sparkle.

EXACT MATCH: & Other Stories Relaxed Knit Jumper

Cat Deeley & Other Stories Relaxed Knit Jumper© & Other Stories

The reviews are strong for Cat's knit! As it's available in other colours, there are plenty of reviews to read online. One happy customer wrote: "Lovely weight, lovely colour and feels good quality. Best of all I've worn it for a blowy weekend away and it hasn't pilled!!! Really pleased with my purchase and looking forward to receiving 'back n stock' notification for the beige version that I ordered at the same time, but disappointingly didn't arrive."

Another wrote: "Beautifully made and soft. Very comfy. Went for a medium since i read the body comes up short and i like the arms a bit longer."

Some do complain that it can be a little itchy though, I recommend adding a white long-sleeved tee to wear underneath for extra comfort (and warmth). 

Cat completed the outfit with metallic sandals - a dressier shoe than we're used to seeing on Cat, but they go fabulously with the outfit. If you don't want to get your toes out (brr!), a pair of pointy slingback kitten heel shoes will look fantastic as well. 

