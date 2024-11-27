John Lewis' sold-out wooden kitchen playset is back in stock and it's 20% off for Black Friday

This is one for parents, or anyone who has the job of buying a special gift for a child. It’s really too good to miss. I’ve been waiting for John Lewis’ hottest Christmas toy to come back in stock, and not only has it landed - but it has a tasty discount applied because of Black Friday - run don’t walk!

The item in question is the John Lewis Wood Deluxe Toy Kitchen with Fridge Freezer Play Set, and it’s been sold out for weeks. Every time it comes back in stock it quickly sells out again, so I felt it was my duty to tell you about it.

John Lewis Wood Deluxe Toy Kitchen with Fridge Freezer Play Set © John Lewis £200 (SAVE 20%) AT JOHN LEWIS



It made the John Lewis annual Top Ten Toys list, which is always one of the lists I pay most attention to since it’s decided after testing sessions of children of all ages playing with the toys. The products the children rate the best are the ones that go on the list, so you can be sure they’re items that real-life kids love, not just something a suit in a boardroom decided should go on there.

The kitchen itself is beautifully made, it looks nicer than my kitchen! It features an American-style fridge freezer with a (wooden) ice maker, an oven, a microwave and a modern Belfast sink.

It also comes with 24 play accessories, including pots, pans, plates, bowls, cutlery, salt and pepper hackers, a miniature bottle of olive oil and much more. Hours of fun for little ones, whipping up lunch for their teddy bears.

I wish this had been available the year I bought a toy kitchen for my daughter. We got the Ikea version everyone knows and loves, but it’s just not a patch on this one - which comes with so many accessories and would look amazing in any nursery or any corner of the house.

In times when so many kids are stuck to screens, a toy kitchen is a great gift as it encourages imaginative play and gets them using their hands and develops fine motor skills and hand-to-eye coordination.

We got our kitchen for my daughter when she was three years old and although she says she’s too old for it not at nearly eight, she still plays with it when friends come over and isn’t quite ready to let me give it away yet!

© John Lewis The kitchen is likely to sell out again fast, so if you're tempted, don't hang about

What are shoppers saying about John Lewis’ wooden kitchens?

With this being a brand new product there are no specific reviews for this particular set, although reviews for very similar models are glowing and laud the “amazing quality” of the kitchens as well as saying the whole process of ordering and delivery was “excellent”.

Says one reviewer: “Worth the money and since being purchased it has been played with every day since Christmas Day and it still looks as good as new. The painted surfaces are really hardwearing, all fixings are very secure. Our little one absolutely loves this kitchen!”

Says another: “Would definitely recommend for the longevity and quality, as well as the enjoyment and play factor.”

Were there any quibbles? “It did take a while to put together but the instructions were very clear,” says one review. So bear that in mind, you will need to spend some time on Christmas Eve putting this together!

© John Lewis It comes with 24 accessories for hours of fun for little ones

Is there anything else to know?