Get £60 off Princess Kate’s festive designer coat lookalike for Black Friday if you hurry

If, like me, you’ve never forgotten the Princess of Wales’ beautiful festive red wool jacket (yep, it still lives rent-free in my head) then you’re going to want to read this.

I’ve found an incredible lookalike for Kate’s favourite designer festive coat, and it’s on sale. You can currently get the beautiful Oversized Red Double-Breasted Wool Blend Coat from Nobody’s Child for nearly £60 off if you click here and use the code BF25. So instead of paying £229, you can snap it up for £171.75.

Nobody's Child Oversized Red Double Breasted Wool Blend Coat © Nobody's Child

It’s an absolute dead ringer for the lovely Alexander McQueen coat Kate wore in December 2020 when she joined Prince William on a visit to Cardiff Castle during their short tour of the UK by royal train. It’s a definite cool girl coat which makes a statement and features a classic collar, double-breasted buttons and pockets.

It’s designed for a relaxed fix and Nobody’s Child recommends sizing down, so bear that in mind before adding to basket. FYI, it’s also available in three other colourways if the scarlet red is not your bag. There are red and multicoloured check versions and a classic black version too, all of which are available in the Black Friday 25% off sale if you use the code above.

What I love about this coat is that it’s so versatile. You can give it a real elegant feel as Kate did, with black boots, gloves and a turtle neck and maxi skirt combo - and button it up to get that lovely silhouette which swishes about as you walk.

Princess Kate wears Alexander Mcqueen in Cardiff

Or you can just as easily style it with dark denim jeans and chunky boots or trainers for an effortless cool but casual look. Since it’s a wool blend it’ll keep you nice and warm, especially when paired with a scarf, like Kate did.

If you love the coat, but it’s just a little bit out of your budget, you might want to check out the £89 / $159 lookalike my colleague Hollie uncovered. It’s an easy-to-wear single-breasted style in a wool blend that features a neat collared neckline and smart notched lapels. It has two button fastenings and two practical side pockets, very much like the Nobod’s Child number.

Red is a great shade that suits all skin tones and it’s a go-to colour for Kate, especially when she’s in Wales since it’s the country’s national colour. If you’re looking to add a little more colour to your wardrobe, a statement cat is a great way to do it!