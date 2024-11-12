Frankie Bridge stuns in Mango's designer lookalike coat - and it's just dropped back in stock

Mango's lookalike of Toteme's cult shearling jacket has been like gold dust since it first debuted in 2022. A dead ringer for the Scandi brand's designer coat at a fraction of the price, it's always an instant sell-out, but it's just dropped back in stock and now also comes in trending khaki.

Sharing her favourite cosy new season pieces in her style round up this week, Frankie Bridge looked amazing in the khaki piece, which she styled with wide-leg jeans and a faux fur bag.

Frankie nailed casual-cool in Mango's fur-effect jacket

"Is this not the cutest jacket?!" she captioned the post. "So fluffy and soft and really warm! Love the buttons too and the detailing. You definitely get what you pay for with this. Would love wearing this on a day out with friends or taking the kids out somewhere. It's practical but feels different to something I'd wear everyday. I've styled it with a cute bag and doubled up on the faux fur."

Like the Toteme jacket, Frankie's Mango coat has a cool boxy silhouette, a slightly oversized, collarless cut and toggle button fastenings down the front.

It retails for £120 (while the real deal will set you back £2,160) and as expected it's already selling out. If you're quick you can still find it in several sizes, or as I write this it's currently available in every size at ASOS.

It's the perfect coat to casually style with jeans and I love Frankie's wide-leg pair from Mint Velvet, which have gone straight in my shopping basket. She completed the look with a chic cream fluffy bag and leather pointed heeled boots, both from H&M.

If you want to invest in a forever piece, the original Toteme jacket is still available to shop at Net-a-Porter. Made from 100% shearling with real leather trims, it's available in cream and black and features slip pockets and metal toggle fastenings.

Super versatile, I've seen it styled (and look incredible) with everything from satin midi skirts to straight-leg leather trousers and off-white jeans.

Or if your budget is a little lower, head to M&S. Earlier this year they also released a Toteme lookalike, which quickly sold out. The bestselling jacket has recently dropped back in stock and retails for just £75. Made from a textured beige fabric, it gets five-star reviews for its cosy fit and high quality.