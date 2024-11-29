Holly Willoughby swears by this £7 mascara for super long lashes - and it's just dropped in the Amazon sale

Holly Willoughby has the longest, most voluminous eyelashes, and I know her (very affordable) secret.

The exact mascara used by her makeup artist Patsy O’Neil is from NYX, and it's just dropped in Amazon's Black Friday sale.

Despite having access to any luxury beauty product, Holly is a fan of the popular 'Worth The Hype' waterproof mascara, which tints, curls and lengthens lashes - and is now just £7!

Writing on Holly’s lifestyle website Wylde Moon last year, Patsy said: "This affordable and effective mascara by NYX does what it says on the tin. It’s an ideal mascara for short lashes in need of added length and volume. The brush coats even the smallest lash hairs without feeling heavy or clumping together. This mascara is easy to remove, and at this price it’s definitely worth a try."

I have to agree, and it proves you don’t need to spend upwards of £20 to transform your lashes.

The clever water-proof formula includes Jojoba oil, which means you can comfortably wear the mascara all day with no irritation. It also keeps your eyelashes soft and healthy in the long term. It's ideal to use during the warmer months too, as it’s heat, sweat and water-resistant.

NYX recommends applying with the brush from root to tip in a zigzag motion for the best results. It has a tapered end for precise application, reaching even the tiniest baby lashes in the corners.

Several reviews are testament to its powers, with one writing: "Nothing compares to this mascara. It glides on and coats every lash. I'm often left disappointed with clumpy mascaras but this one doesn't clump or come off. Absolutely love it."

While another said: "My favourite mascara for years. Easy to build up a few layers without clumping, and the brush is really good. It doesn’t flake off your lashes but is easy to remove, I just wash it off with regular face wash."

And another added: "I love this mascara. It separates your lashes and doesnt clump. Its very easy to apply too. I am now trying to use cruelty-free make up brands and this one is great. I was struggling to find it in my local stores but thankfully found it here on Amazon."