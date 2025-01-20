Cat Deeley channels Princess Kate in cosy cashmere jumper - and it's just dropped in the sale

I love winter whites and Cat Deeley looked so chic stepping out in a tonal outfit to host This Morning on Monday.

The TV star, 47, looked gorgeous in her cream ensemble - and her cashmere jumper basically comes royally-approved as it's by one of the Princess of Wales' favourite brands.

Made from a blend of silk, cashmere and cosy Merino wool, the ME+EM sweater is so luxurious. And the best bit? It's just dropped in the sale.

Cat looked so stylish in Frankie Shop and ME+EM

A warm winter staple, I think you'd struggle to not reach for this sweater every single day. It has a comfy regular fit and a classic long-sleeved, roll-neck silhouette with ribbed trims. It even comes with a detachable snood for when it's really cold.

Available in sizes XS-XL, there's currently 30% off, taking the price down to £206/$346. It's without a doubt an investment piece for your capsule wardrobe that you'll bring out every year.

Cat styled it to perfection with a pair of wide-leg trousers by Frankie Shop - the brand responsible for so many cult pieces over the last few seasons.

The Tansey pants have a cool oversized cut, enhanced by pleats at the waist. A style you'll wear all the way through to summer, they're available at NET-A-PORTER with 50% off, but you'll have to be quick - there aren't many sizes left.

The mum-of-two completed her look with patent gold shoes, statement gold earrings, glowing makeup, and her hair styled in a bouncy blow dry.

She's channelled Princess Kate's style on several occasions, and I could see the royal stepping out in Cat's sweater. The Princess has worn ME+EM before, from her sell-out pink colourblock dress to her pretty frill-collar blouse, and a classic Breton top.

Always a picture of elegance, Kate also wore an outfit with a similar 'quiet luxury' vibe back in 2023. She paired a ribbed cream sweater by Parisian label Sezane with a matching midi skirt, accessorising with suede pumps, a small leather handbag, and a pair of sculptural gold earrings with a drop pearl by Simone Rocha.

Princess Kate also loves a cream ensemble

If you're shopping for a cashmere jumper at a lower price point, M&S has this one for £95. A bestseller for the brand, it's made from super soft pure cashmere and features a roll-neck and a versatile regular fit. It comes in eight different colours in UK sizes 6-24.

Or for a really affordable option, this slightly oversized roll-neck sweater is just £27.99 at H&M.