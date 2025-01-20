Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Cat Deeley channels Kate Middleton in cosy cashmere jumper - and it's just dropped in the sale
Subscribe
Cat Deeley channels Kate Middleton in cosy cashmere jumper - and it's just dropped in the sale
Cat Deeley ME+EM jumper

Cat Deeley channels Princess Kate in cosy cashmere jumper - and it's just dropped in the sale

Cat's ME+EM sweater is by one of Kate's favourite brands

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Hollie Brotherton
Lifestyle & Commerce Senior Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

I love winter whites and Cat Deeley looked so chic stepping out in a tonal outfit to host This Morning on Monday.

The TV star, 47, looked gorgeous in her cream ensemble - and her cashmere jumper basically comes royally-approved as it's by one of the Princess of Wales' favourite brands.

Made from a blend of silk, cashmere and cosy Merino wool, the ME+EM sweater is so luxurious. And the best bit? It's just dropped in the sale.

Cat looked so stylish in Frankie Shop and ME+EM
Cat looked so stylish in Frankie Shop and ME+EM

A warm winter staple, I think you'd struggle to not reach for this sweater every single day. It has a comfy regular fit and a classic long-sleeved, roll-neck silhouette with ribbed trims. It even comes with a detachable snood for when it's really cold.

Available in sizes XS-XL, there's currently 30% off, taking the price down to £206/$346. It's without a doubt an investment piece for your capsule wardrobe that you'll bring out every year.

ME+EM Lofty Merino Cashmere Silk Jumper + Snood

ME+EM jumper

Cat styled it to perfection with a pair of wide-leg trousers by Frankie Shop - the brand responsible for so many cult pieces over the last few seasons.

The Tansey pants have a cool oversized cut, enhanced by pleats at the waist. A style you'll wear all the way through to summer, they're available at NET-A-PORTER with 50% off, but you'll have to be quick - there aren't many sizes left.

The mum-of-two completed her look with patent gold shoes, statement gold earrings, glowing makeup, and her hair styled in a bouncy blow dry.

She's channelled Princess Kate's style on several occasions, and I could see the royal stepping out in Cat's sweater. The Princess has worn ME+EM before, from her sell-out pink colourblock dress to her pretty frill-collar blouse, and a classic Breton top.

Always a picture of elegance, Kate also wore an outfit with a similar 'quiet luxury' vibe back in 2023. She paired a ribbed cream sweater by Parisian label Sezane with a matching midi skirt, accessorising with suede pumps, a small leather handbag, and a pair of sculptural gold earrings with a drop pearl by Simone Rocha.

Princess Kate also loves a cream ensemble
Princess Kate also loves a cream ensemble

If you're shopping for a cashmere jumper at a lower price point, M&S has this one for £95. A bestseller for the brand, it's made from super soft pure cashmere and features a roll-neck and a versatile regular fit. It comes in eight different colours in UK sizes 6-24. 

Or for a really affordable option, this slightly oversized roll-neck sweater is just £27.99 at H&M.

Sign up to HELLO! Edit for the week's best deals on everything from clothes and accessories, to travel and books

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Shopping

See more

Read More