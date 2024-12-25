Joanna Page, 47, shuns expensive moisturisers in favour of £5 face cream

Is it just me or does Joanna Page not age? The Gavin and Stacey star looks almost the same now as she did back in the show’s heyday! It’s really hard to believe she’s 47, I thought it was a mistake so I had to check twice. So, what’s her secret?

If you’re a regular reader of my HELLO! Shopping page articles, you’ll know that I’m more than a little obsessed with the products celebrities use, so I made it my mission to find out what was on Joanna’s beauty shelf. The answer will surprise you. Get this - the actress shuns expensive moisturisers and instead uses good old Nivea!

She told the Express: “I love Nivea and I stick to the cheapest one as expensive moisturisers bring me out in spots.”

Wow. The one she’s talking about is in fact the brand's trusty Creme Moisturising Cream, which my mum actually swears by too. According to Mrs Robinson, it’s “miles better than the expensive ones, smells lovely and lasts ages”. She always has a tin in her handbag and one on the bathroom shelf too, and at £5.25 a 400ml tin, who can blame her?

© Tom Jackson Joanna - pictured with her Gavin and Stacey co-stars in promo pics for the new Christmas special - just doesn't age!

Nivea Creme - what to know?

Nivea’s dermatologically tested Creme moisturiser is made with natural ingredients and is not tested on animals. It can be used on the face, body and hands as a daily moisturiser, and the hydrolipid formula supports the skin’s own natural barrier and softens even the driest of areas.

And it ticks the eco boxes too - it’s now made with 80% recycled aluminium in the packaging, which is a nice touch.

NIVEA Creme Moisturiser Tin

What are verified shoppers saying about the Nivea Creme?

Nivea Creme has an extremely impressive 85% five-star rating at Amazon, where it has over 6.8k positive ratings. I shop Amazon for a living so please believe that this is a great rating.

It’s also won an ‘Amazon’s Choice’ label, that highlights highly rated, well-priced products that are available to ship immediately.

The reviews themselves are pretty glowing, with several dubbing it “the best moisturiser ever” and “much better than more expensive brands”.

“So impressed with this,” begins one happy shopper. “I’m really into skincare and have spent a lot of time and money over the years on luxury skincare. I’ve recently dialled back a lot and was just looking for a moisturiser that was cheap and prevented dry skin.

“I’ve been using this for months now and no longer have issues with dry skin, it doesn’t break me out either. There’s a LOT of product in this too so it’s really amazing for the price.”

Another reviewer hails it as a “miracle product” They explain: “This is the best moisturiser I've ever tried. I use it every night, and I wake up with the clearest, brightest, most soft and moisturised skin I've ever had in my life. It's thick, so you have to 'tap' it onto your skin while dry, but it gets absorbed quickly.

“I have slightly oily skin and a lot of oily products break me out, but I've not had a single breakout from this. I now use a smaller amount during the day, too, and it looks great and glowy.”

Were there any negative reviews? I had to dig deep to find them but a handful of customers said it made their skin break out. I was expecting to find this - it would be a miracle if it suited every person on the planet. With this in mind it’s worth remembering to do a patch test if you’re trying the cream - or any other beauty product for that matter - for the first time. A handful of skin reactions in a pool of 6.8k reviews isn’t a bad statistic though!

There were also a total of six customers who were unhappy because their tin arrived damaged or leaked, which is more of a delivery problem than an actual gripe with the cream, to be fair. Did I read anything in the reviews section that would put me off giving this cream a go? Honestly, no. My mum is rarely wrong about anything, so I'm definitely up for giving Nivea a go!