Halloween: The most haunted pubs in the UK

With Halloween almost upon us, we've taken a look at England's most haunted pubs for anyone looking for a spooky night out on 31 October. Because surely enjoying a nice pint is far more fun if you're joined by a ghost, right? So be prepared for unexplained happenings, creepy sounds and maybe even a ghostly sighting – if you dare!

The Black Horse, Puckley

VIEW GALLERY

Located in the most haunted village in England, Puckley is also home to the most haunted pub in Kent: The Black Horse. Known for its many ghosts, The Black Horse plays host to an invisible phantom who makes himself noticeable by moving glasses and belongings, which sometimes go missing for days before they find their way back.

Jamaica Inn, Cornwall

VIEW GALLERY

Jamaica Inn has a long history of ghosts and unexplained happenings. Guests and staff members have heard the sound of horses and banging in the middle of the night and a man in a tricorne hat and cloak has been witnessed walking through walls. The previous managers have reported hearing people talking in a foreign tongue, which could be old Cornish. When the establishment was featured in the TV programme Most Haunted, the camera crew admitted it was one of the spookiest episodes ever recorded!

RELATED: 13 of the most haunted pubs in London

Yew Old Tree Inn, Kent

VIEW GALLERY

Tucked away in Westbere village, Yew Old Tree Inn was built in 1348 and is the oldest pub in Kent. The building was previously used as a hospital to treat wounded soldiers during the civil war, and word is that two of these soldiers remain as ghosts in the pub today.

The Ostrich Inn, Buckinghamshire

VIEW GALLERY

The Ostrich Inn in Buckinghamshire, which dates from 1106, has a horrific history. Many of the establishment's rich clientele were murdered. But the worst of its history was in the 17th century when the greedy landlord Jarman and his wife made a gruesome plan. When their guests were tucked up in bed, the couple would pull a lever, which slanted the bed and sent the guest straight into a box containing boiling hot liquid. It is said the couple committed more than 60 murders. Since then, there have been reports of unexplained noises and sightings of ghosts.

READ: 10 mystery places in London

Mermaid Inn Rye, Sussex

VIEW GALLERY

Like many other English pubs, the Mermaid Inn Rye has been around for centuries. Dating back to as early as 1156, it has sightings of ghost residents being reported in every single room. The chambermaids will only ever clean the Kingsmill suite in pairs, due to the presence of ghosts who make the room very cold and a rocking chair that starts to rock uncontrollably whenever it pleases.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Best celebrity Halloween costumes