6 UK drive-in cinemas for socially distanced date nights and family fun

Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines! Drive-in cinemas across the UK are back in business, screening cult classics and box office hits for you and yours. Perfect for socially distanced date nights and weekend hangouts with your friends and family, there's nothing better than cuddling up under the stars with a box of popcorn and a good film for company! Head out on the open road and indulge in a spot of movie magic at these drive-in destinations.

The Drive-In by Secret Cinema and Häagen-Dazs, Chichester

Secret Cinema has partnered up with Häagen-Dazs and Goodwood to launch a brand new drive-in cinema at the Goodwood Motor Circuit in Chichester. Tickets are available to buy from Monday 22 June at 10am, with prices starting at £50 per car.

The first drive-in cinema will be held on Sunday 5 July 2020, premiering with the film Rush (2013). Other films scheduled to be screened include: Moana, The Incredibles, Cars, Mary Poppins Returns, Zootropolis, Toy Story, Hunger Games, Knives Out, Moulin Rouge, Star Wars, Dirty Dancing, Reservoir Dogs, Pretty Woman, Fight Club, and American Psycho.

For more information visit secretcinema.org

The Luna Cinema, select venues

The Luna Cinema has a range of incredible venues across East London, West London, Hertfordshire, and the Midlands. With state of the art sound and screens, a delicious selection of retro food and drink contactlessly ordered and delivered, you can celebrate the weekend without worrying about social distancing. Back to the Future, Pretty Woman, Joker, The Devil Wears Prada, and more silver screen classics are scheduled for screening in July. Tickets start at £29.50.

For more information visit lunadriveincinema.com

The Drive-In Cinema, London

Opening July 4, The Drive-In cinema at Troubador Meridian Water is offering a one-of-a-kind immersive experience, with live actors and classic cinema refreshments. Cinema-goers can order snacks and drinks through the Drive-In's mobile app, which will then be safely delivered to your car by one of the cinema's 1950s drive-in attendants.

Choose from cult classics and modern masterpieces such as The Terminator, Get Out, 1917, The Goonies, Rocketman, La La Land, Home alone, and more. Prices start from £35 per vehicle.

For more information visit thedrivein.london

Nightflix, Colchester

The Nightflix Drive-in Cinema is back in business and selling tickets to screenings for June and July. Prices start at £27 per vehicle, plus a £1.75 booking fee per vehicle and films include Bad Boys for Life, Shaun of The Dead, The Lost Boys, Bridesmaids, A Star is Born, The Matrix, Casablanca, Mamma Mia!, and more.

For more information visit nightflix.co.uk

Pub in the Park's Drive and Dine Theatre, select locations

Indulge in a movie night under the stars courtesy of Pub in the Park and the Tom Kerridge team. Reigniting the glory days of drive-in cinemas, the Drive & Dine Theatre will be screening family films, iconic classics, and the latest award-winning blockbusters, complete with an exclusive menu curated by celebrity chef, Tom Kerridge.

Personal speaker systems will be provided for each car and food is served straight to your parking bay in front of the world's largest mobile HD LED screen. Families will be able to tuck into bacon cheeseburgers, chicken tikka masala, a five bean chilli vegan burrito, and picnic boxes, as well as a selection of drinks.

Held at an array of locations across the UK, the Drive & Dine Theatre will be coming to London, St Albans, Bath, Marlow, Tunbridge Wells, Chichester, and Warwick. Tickets to screenings will go on sale on 10 June, with each screening priced at £17.50 per adult and between £5.50-£7.50 for children.

For more information visit driveanddinetheatre.com

Moonbeamers, Barleylands Craft Village

From 21 June Moonbeamers' pop up cinema is selling tickets for July screenings of Knives Out, Grease, Fast & Furious Hobbs & Shaw, The Invisible Man, and more. Prices start from £25.99 (for 1 Car + 2 People). Dirty Dancing, The Italian Job, and The Greatest Showman are also set to be scheduled though dates have yet to be confirmed.

For more information visit moonbeamers.co.uk

