It's time to make some summer holiday plans! If you still have plenty of time to book off work and want to make the most of the warm UK weather, then there are plenty of beautiful breaks that are available right on your doorstep this summer.

Whether you're looking for a luxurious cottage, a seaside trip with the family, or laid-back glamping with friends, we've rounded up some of our favourites. But book now to avoid being disappointed!

Holiday cottages

Mount Pleasant, Cornwall

How idyllic does this sea-front fisherman's cottage look from Classic Cottages? Situated in North Cornwall, the 200-year-old property sleeps two plus a cot and features a mix of modern interiors with plenty of character, including exposed beams. Set across three floors, Mount Pleasant overlooks the picturesque harbour of Port Isaac, so there's plenty to see without even leaving the confines of your accommodation! If you choose to venture into the village, you will be greeted with a harbour, galleries, pubs and restaurants within walking distance. And summer is the perfect time to go if you want to be in with the chance of hearing the Fisherman's Friends singing on the quay!

Oak House, Dorset

If you've always dreamed of living in a stately manor then this is the property for you. Known as Oak House, the 1607 property is one of the oldest houses in Yetminster and used to be the village stores. Inside, the three-bedroom house features grande interiors, including a four-poster bed, roll-top bath and even a stunning library complete with bookshelves lining the walls. With walks and pubs nearby, it's the perfect country retreat to clear your mind.

Windy Ridge, Isle of Wight

Off the south coast of England, this beautiful white-washed cottage on the Isle of Wight sleeps a whopping ten people, so it's great for bigger family gatherings. Just metres away from Seagrove Bay, Windy Ridge boasts sea views with a large balcony offering the perfect spot for some al fresco dining. For those holidaying with kids, there is a playroom and lawn to keep them entertained while nearby Seagrove beach is great for swimming with its sand and gently sloping shore. Summer dip, anyone?

Hotels

Woolley Grange Hotel, Bath

Family-friendly hotels can be hard to find - enter Woolley Grange Hotel in Bath. With 14 acres of idyllic grounds to roam around, including picking pears in the garden and collecting chicken eggs, plus a family-friendly spa with a swimming pool, the Wiltshire hotel has plenty to keep kids entertained. And it offers complimentary childcare, too!

The Slaughters Manor House, Cotswolds

Who wouldn't want a private garden while staying at a hotel? Set in five acres of grounds in the Cotswold village Lower Slaughter, The Slaughters Manor House offers visitors garden suites, which provides not only your own intimate garden but some also have side-by-side roll top baths or a wet room - perfect for a romantic getaway! There is also a billiards table, tennis courts and a bar, while picturesque walks, manor houses and cream tea spots are all nearby.

Atlantic Hotel, Jersey

A golf course, tennis courts, swimming pool and even a pop-up summer spa - what more could you want? Overlooking the island's premier wildlife site, Les Mielles, the Atlantic Hotel is set on six acres of private grounds with its own restaurant, while more dining options are available in the capital St Helier, which is just a ten-minute drive away.

Glamping spots

Blackberry Wood, East Sussex

While tipis and tents spring to mind when you think of glamping, there are also some really unique options such as a double-decker bus or a Wessex helicopter you can stay in. Set in the South Downs National Park, Blackberry Wood is perfect for active holidays, with plenty of cycling and hiking options nearby, while Brighton is just ten miles away if you fancy a beach trip.

Camp Katur, North Yorkshire

Whether you want a hobbit pod, bell tent or a tipi, Camp Katur has it all - and each come with their own BBQ and fire pit. Aside from offering Instagrammable holiday photos, the small, off-grid glamping village also includes a mini library, a toy shed for children, a mini playground and activities such as yoga.

Cloud Nine, Devon

With tents accommodating a family of five, this won't feel anything like camping! Set in the grounds of St. Giles House, the VIP Emperor tent includes a private toilet, real beds, a personal fire pit and Chesterfield-style sofa. But with only a limited number available, they're bound to get booked up fast!

