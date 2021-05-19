Strictly's Janette Manrara jets off to Portugal without husband Aljaz Skorjanec Janette seemed to be enjoying some alone time!

Janette Manrara recently jetted off to Portugal to soak up the sun, while husband Aljaz Skorjanec remains in the UK for work commitments.

The Strictly Come Dancing star headed to the popular Savoy Palace hotel as soon as lockdown restrictions eased, and has been sharing lots of photos and videos on Instagram.

Janette's husband has had to stay in the UK in order to rehearse for his upcoming dance tour, Here Come The Boys.

Yesterday, Janette shared a clip as she sipped on a glass of red wine at a restaurant outdoors, and can be heard saying: "Dinner for one team, look how pretty".

The professional dancer panned the camera around to show her followers the stunning setting, and looked as if she was eating a healthy and delicious chicken salad.

On the 17 May, Portugal was put on the 'green list' by the government, meaning UK citizens would not have to quarantine on their return to the country unless they tested positive for coronavirus.

Janette and her husband tied the knot in 2017

The Savoy Palace is based in Madeira, and features a stunning rooftop infinity pool and a range of stylish bars.

Many people were wondering why Janette's husband was not on the trip, and the star later revealed that her sister was in fact joining her instead.

Janette married dancer and co-star Aljaz Skorjanec in July 2017, after meeting at a dance studio in London back in 2009.

The dancer shared a post about missing Aljaz on her social media

She recently shared a bittersweet post about Aljaz on Instagram, as she revealed that he had begun rehearsals for his dance tour.

Sharing a gorgeous photo of the pair before they became a couple, the dancer wrote: "This was the first picture @aljazskorjanec and I ever took together! 2010! We were just friends then. Little did I know..."

She added that their London home was feeling a little lonely without him, saying: "He starts rehearsals today for @herestheboys so our home feels a little bit empty. Cannot WAIT to watch him & the whole cast on stage! But for today, reminiscing these beautiful memories is making me smile."

