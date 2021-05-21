Janette Manrara may be relishing her impromptu trip to sunny Portugal, however, she is missing her main man Aljaz Skorjanec. Sharing a stunning photo of herself on a beach, the Strictly Come Dancing star confessed she was "missing" her husband who was left behind at home.

WATCH: Janette Manrara enjoys dinner alone on holiday in Portugal

"Visited #PortoSanto today. It was perfect," she wrote in the caption, to which Aljaz responded: "Porto Beautiful [heart emoji]." Upon seeing his reply, Janette then said: "@aljazskorjanec I miss you [heart emoji]."

Over the past week, the 37-year-old has been documenting her sun-soaked trip with her fans, and it kicked off with a tour of the popular Savoy Palace hotel. She has also visited hotspots around Madeira and Sé Boutique Hotel as well as Pestana Porto Santo resort.

Aljaz, meanwhile, has had to stay in the UK in order to rehearse for his upcoming dance tour, Here Come The Boys.

Janette has been holidaying in Portugal

On 17 May, Portugal was put on the 'green list' by the government, meaning UK citizens would not have to quarantine on their return to the country unless they tested positive for coronavirus.

Janette and Aljaz have been married since July 2017. They tied the knot eight years after meeting at a dance studio in London back in 2009. Back in January, the couple revealed to HELLO! that they are making plans to start a family.

"We always wanted to have a baby, but 2020 has definitely made me say to myself: 'You know what, Janette, it's never going to be the perfect time but it's always going to be the right time,'" Janette told us.

The stars are fan favourites on Strictly

"As a woman who's a dancer, my body is my job so it's scary to make that decision about the perfect time to start a family. I always thought there would be a perfect month and year, but what 2020 has made me realise is that perfect time is never going to come along.

"We're definitely ready to be parents so we will see when that moment comes – you can't plan it. We will be beside ourselves and Aljaz will be the best dad. He is such a wonderful man and I'm so lucky to have him."

