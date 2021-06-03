Vogue Williams in tears after emotional return to Ireland The Irish beauty returned to her home in Dublin

Heart Radio presenter and model Vogue Williams has made an emotional return to her hometown in Dublin, Ireland for the first time in two years. Currently quarantining with husband Spencer Matthews and their two young children, Theodore and Gigi, the star opened up about the challenges of isolation with her little ones.

Taking to Instagram to share a candid video of herself, Vogue joked: "Those eye bags (in the words of Joanne McNally) can pack themselves!"

Vogue Williams shares glimpse into her luxe Dublin home

Visibly exhausted, the star told her followers her quarantine should be over on Saturday providing the family test negative for COVID-19. "We had to do all the jazz, get the PCR test, we're currently isolating and then another test and then we can see family."

Sharing a sweet video of baby Gigi crying, the glamorous mum-of-two wrote: "There's been a lot of this over the last few days. Sore teeth. Between that and her bro's non napping, I am wrecked!"

"I love being home, I LOVE being home!" Vogue sang. "And just seeing my new house is amazing. I cried when I landed. It's been since January 2019. I'm finally home."

Vogue shared an adorable snap of son Theo enjoying his first Ireland trip

The star shared a rare glimpse into her luxe Irish home with her followers. In a video of her newly renovated home, Vogue revealed a brand new kitchen with elegant gold detailing, and plush new carpets.

She then showed off a bold art installation on her stairs from an Irish-based company, complimenting the luxe cream interiors.

Vogue and Spencer have two children together

Vogue and Spencer have spent the past year renovating their Dublin getaway home and Vogue opened up about how exciting it has been to finally see it in person.

"I can't wait to see my brother, my aunties and everything so it's all very exciting. I've just been home organising the house so actually isolating is not that bad because I've got so much stuff to do and organise."

