The Ritz Carlton, Abama - an elegant year-round destination for sun, sea and relaxation

After a half hour taxi ride from the airport, through the lunar landscape of black volcanic rocks peppered with the odd verdant bloom of green banana plantations, the red terracotta paradise of the Ritz-Carlton Abama instantly demands your attention. And after a four hour flight from rainy London, the heat, the opulence of the lobby bar and the delicious welcome cocktails ensure you're transported directly into holiday mode.

Melvin Villarroel, the architect behind this terracotta palace, entwined his respect for nature with local traditions to create what some have described as a citadel rising from the earth. His creation has been certified by leaders in the industry as a tourist concept for the 21st century, catering for those who have the spirt of adventure but seek seclusion and unique spaces. It really does provide you with everything you could need - endless areas to explore combined with quiet pockets of privacy.

There's always somewhere peaceful at the Ritz-Carlton Abama

The scale of the resort and the views out across the palm-lined family pool to the glistening ocean take your breath away. And after being taken to our suite in the main citadel hotel building, a short walk past various pools, restaurants, shops and carp ponds, we were in no doubt that this was going to be a very welcome few days in paradise.

The resort is set on a hill, the golf course and some restaurants at the top of the hill, the main hotel building below and the beach beyond that. Between the hotel and the beach are an array of private villas and a huge variety of pools (from family-friendly, to quiet, adult-only and the more exclusive villa pools which include free-flowing cava, wine and beer as you bathe!).

Cava flows at the pools by the exclusive villas

There are nine restaurants - so you can stay for some time without having to dine at the same place twice. And with the two Michelin-starred M.B restaurant and the one Michelin-starred Kabuki, you can certainly dine in style.

The walk down to the beach is about 10 minutes (there is a road train during main daytime hours and hotel transport that can be arranged around that if you’d prefer to conserve your energy) and from the cliff-top vista that overlooks the small but perfectly-formed white sand beach, there’s a funicular which rapidly transports you down to the sea.

The funicular transports you to the white-sand beach

The thing that stands out mainly at the Ritz Carlton is how easy everything is for you, and the amazing attention to detail. You won’t struggle for a lounger round the pool or at the beach, and the attentive staff will always find the best spot for your sun and shade requirements.

There’s suntan lotion and water and of course towels freely available so you really don’t need to remember to bring much more than your swimming costume with you, and wherever you are, you’re not far from a bar and a snack option.

Around the main resort, pool treats are delivered to your lounger – smoothies, popcorn and fruit kebabs – just as you start to feel a little peckish. And the treat of all-day flowing cava at the Del Mar infinity pool makes you feel as A-list as the celebrities who stay there.

It's hard to actually leave this resort!

We visited for a long weekend and had plans to visit the nearbly Tiede National Park – a lush and verdant oasis not far from the hotel. With taxis easily available and a hire car on site, this is easily done. But within an hour of experiencing the delights on offer at the resort we decided to concentrate instead to surrender to full relaxaion, trying out the on-site facilities. We don’t regret it one bit - and the national park has given us an excuse to come back one day!

The spa offers all the pampering massages, body scrubs and facials you’d imagine, but we opted for a gentle yoga session in the pagoda within the spa gardens instead. An hour spent stretching and relaxing with Carlos was just the ticket for a regenerating break, and the indoor spa pools, water massage jets, freezing plunge pools and sauna and steam room combination left us feeling utterly zen.

Breakfast is a huge buffet in a restaurant that is busy but doesn’t feel overwhelming – with delicious fresh healthy options, both hot and cold, and catering to all dietary requirements. Lunch was actually rarely necessary though there are plenty of places to grab a snack – the beach hut looked lovely but will be saved for another visit. And dinner (do book ahead, they get busy and rotate opening nights) gave us an excuse to dress up and feel glam, as we sipped Canarian wine watching sunsets in spectacular spots.

Sunrise from the balcony is worth getting up for

The Mirador, perched on the cliff above the beach, is spectacular. With a live musician serenading the sun as it sets, the atmosphere is unbeatable and the fresh fish on offer (the tuna tartar starter, and the black rice and seafood paella got top marks from us) just divine. We also ate at the pool-side Txoko – where meals are built around a sharing concept. Again we went for seafood (octopus and squid were stand outs that night).

All in all, three nights felt just perfect for a quick regenerative break in paradise, and we left feeling not only spoiled and relaxed but with photos and memories we felt would help us through the autumn darkness as the nights draw in back home. The Canary Islands offer warmth year round, but heading off just as summer in the UK is coming to a close felt like a really great idea, and it’s one we’d quite like to make an annual routine.

Stays at the Ritz-Carlton Abama can be booked via booking.com.

