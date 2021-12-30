Amanda Holden's ultra-luxe £2k/night beach getaway revealed

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden jetted away to Antigua for Christmas along with her husband Chris Hughes and their two children Lexi and Hollie – check out the jaw-dropping resort the family are staying at!

The five-star hotel of choice for Amanda and her nearest and dearest is the incredible Carlisle Bay resort which benefits from a private beach, three restaurants and 24-hour room service.

WATCH: Amanda Holden reveals her paddleboarding skills

As expected, the décor of the hotel is luxurious, and the views are spectacular from every angle.

The family will be able to make use of the hotel's library, tennis court and private screening room during their stay and perhaps partake in windsurfing, sailing, boat excursions or hiking if they wish.

The family are enjoying a sun-soaked break

Prices are in the region of £1,400-£2,300 per night for this time of year and the rooms include garden suites and beach balcony suites.

Later in the year, prices do drop to around £850 per night on booking.com, allowing a slice of paradise to be enjoyed for less.

The top-class reviews speak for themselves with previous guests leaving comments such as: "Incredible views and facilities and the staff were exceptionally helpful," and "Food was incredible. Service impeccable. I have stayed at some of the finest properties in the world and this is in that class."

Amanda shared a gorgeous photo of her eldest daughter Lexi

Amanda posed at the beach on Boxing Day wearing a blue patterned bikini. The star wrote the caption: "Bottoms up #boxingday," showing herself with a glass of fizz while paddling in the sea.

The crystal-clear waters were stretched out in front of the 50-year-old, highlighting the breahtaking setting.

Also on Boxing Day, Amanda appeared to be sampling the cocktail offering at the resort as she posed next to her two daughters.

It looks as though the family will be ringing in the New Year from this idyllic location – and who can blame them – it looks divine!

