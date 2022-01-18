Valentine’s Day often sees couples head on romantic mini-breaks to treat the special someone in their life. If you're hoping to treat your Valentine to a romantic getaway on 14 February, we've discovered the UK's most stunning and ultra-luxurious hotels where you can steal away for a wholesome weekend.

From country escapes with beautiful surroundings to city breaks offering indulgent meals, these places are sure to sweep your loved one off their feet. We've rounded up the most romantic UK hotels so you can start planning your post-lockdown holiday…

Drakes Hotel, Brighton

Nothing says 'I love you' like waking up to the sound of the sea and the sun rising behind the ocean. For a relaxing retreat that feels like a home away from home, Drakes of Brighton is a gorgeous boutique hotel tucked away on Brighton's Kemptown seafront.

Complete with freestanding roll-top baths that look out onto the seafront, Drakes will go above and beyond to ensure your Valentine getaway is extra special. From fresh rose petals scattered on the bed, to a pre-run petal bath when you enter the room, there's something extra special about the romance of Drakes.

This fabulous boutique hotel is said to be a favourite of Cate Blanchett's, and has been a seaside pad for both Kylie Minogue and Woody Allen in the past.

Cliveden Hotel, Berkshire

This five-star country-house-hotel hosted Meghan Markle the night before her lavish wedding to Prince Harry. Stretching across 376 verdant acres, the 17th-century property, situated alongside the banks of the River Thames in Berkshire, has welcomed the likes of Queen Victoria, Winston Churchill and Charlie Chaplin through its opulent doors. Head to Cliveden’s Georgian-style dining room with your nearest and dearest for a taste of modern British dishes, fastidiously prepared and immaculately presented. Once you’ve polished off your delicious meal, conclude your romantic evening with an arm-in-arm stroll around the stately grounds before retiring to one of the hotel’s 48 suites for a much-needed rest.

Bovey Castle, Devon

With secluded valleys of countryside, beautiful scenery and spacious surroundings, this luxury castle hotel is the perfect place for an amorous getaway. You'll be treated to a restful break in one of the hotel's stylish classic rooms, with access to spa facilities, including a steam room, jacuzzi, sauna, and spectacular indoor Art Deco swimming pool located within the Orangery and overlooking the river. This overnight destination will give you the chance to put your feet up and kick back in gorgeous country surroundings.

Forest Holidays at Sherwood Forest, Nottinghamshire

These luxury cabins are hidden amongst the trees in the Sherwood Pines Forest Park. With acres of forest to explore from the doorstep of your cabin, the fast pace of your daily life will fall away as soon as you arrive. Each hut provides you with peaceful woodland views and the specially designed Hideaway cabins, made exclusively for two people - they are the perfect sanctuary for romance. Each cabin comes complete with a hot tub, wood-burning stove, a large, sunken bath and your own hammock on the decking. Couples can take time to explore the surrounding forest and savour long lunches in nearby cosy restaurants, before returning to the luxury of their cabin for champagne and chocolates, or a range of in-cabin spa treatments.

Gleneagles, Scotland

With secluded views of the Scottish countryside, beautiful scenery and spacious surroundings, this luxury castle hotel is the perfect place for an amorous getaway. Boasting an array of bespoke suites, three championship golf courses, an award-winning spa and the critically acclaimed, Michelin-starred Andrew Fairlie restaurant, guests can revel in the hotel’s lavish amenities. Gleneagles is also the perfect place for couples to snuggle up in front of the hotel's cosy fireplaces or wind down at one of the welcoming bars for a warming winter cocktail at the decadent 1920s style American Bar, with its cashmere lined walls, wool curtains and original marble fireplaces.

Auberge du Lac at Brocket Hall, Hertfordshire

Are you a huge Victoria fan? Then why not head to Brocket Hall. The beautiful Grade I-listed classical country house, which is located in Welwyn - just 20 miles from London, is the home of former British prime ministers (Lord Melbourne and Lord Palmerston). On the estate overlooking the stately home is a hunting lodge called Auberge du Lac, which houses a gorgeous restaurant that once saw Jean Christophe Novelli as Chef Patron and then Phil Thompson who won it a Michelin star. Guests will be able to experience the beautiful tranquillity of country life, complete with a cosy and classic atmosphere and added touches of luxury.

Taj 51 Buckingham Gate Suites and Residences

This is just a stone's throw away from Buckingham Palace! Taj 51 Buckingham Gate Suites and Residences comprises of 85 luxurious suites and residences with butler service. Offering the space and exclusivity of a private home - each with their own separate kitchen and living area - this location redefines the meaning of luxury, creating a distinctive, customised and exclusive Taj experience. There is a host of on-site dining options including Quilon, the signature Michelin star Indian South West coastal cuisine restaurant and Kona, which showcases the colours, flavours and vibrancy of contemporary Europe.

Stoke Park Hotel, Buckinghamshire

Pull out all the stops with a romantic retreat to Stoke Park Hotel in Buckinghamshire. Loved by Made In Chelsea star Binky Felstead, the 17th century, white-bricked mansion is surrounded by 300 acres of beautiful parkland and features an award-winning restaurant. Head to the multi-surface tennis courts or try the 27-hole golf course before relaxing in the luxury spa, complete with a swimming pool, Italian marble steam rooms and a beauty centre.

Hotel Gotham, Manchester

Looking for something with wow-factor? Then a romantic cityscape to Gotham might just do the trick. Couples can catch up on life in vintage-style suites complete with an emperor-sized feather bed, roll-top bath and a decadent cabinet stocked with all the ingredients for romance. You can also head to the top floor and indulge in some of the cocktails at the hotel’s Brass Club before enjoying dinner at Honey Restaurant with the Manchester vista providing the perfect backdrop for some memorable photos.

Bel & The Dragon, various locations

Want to sweep your special someone off their feet? With a collection of Country Inns and restaurants situated across South England’s most charming towns and villages, couples can escape to the English countryside, staying in characterful rooms adorned with timeless, cosy and classic décor.

Conrad London St. James, London

For those who prefer to spend the weekend with a romantic afternoon tea, Conrad London St. James should do the trick. Enjoy freshly baked scones, clotted cream and jam, as well as homemade cakes and a selection of sandwiches served with tea and a celebratory glass of fizz, within the beautiful hotel. Couples can top off their romantic afternoon with a sightseeing trip around the royal grounds close to the luxury resort.

Crown & Anchor, Wiltshire

Fall in love at this traditional village inn located at the foot of the North Wessex Downs. The Crown & Anchor blends tradition and tomorrow as oak panelling and flagstone flooring meet with modern decor and luxury en-suites. Situated midway between Newbury and Marlborough - just one and a half hours from London - it offers an idyllic retreat away from the city, providing couples with the chance to wind down and catch up on some much-needed R & R. With a cycle route running past and three long-distance walking routes nearby, the Crown & Anchor Inn is the perfect stop for dog walkers, cyclists and lovers wandering hand-in-hand.

Armathwaite Hall, Lake District

Located near Bassenthwaite Lake in the Lake District, the luxurious Armathwaite Hall Hotel & Spa is the perfect place to get some much-needed rest and relaxation. Couples can enjoy the natural beauty of its idyllic UNESCO World Heritage location with the warming touch of the Mediterranean. With a whole range of body treatments and facials on offer, guests can enjoy some forest bathing without stepping outside with the opening of the Tranquillity Spa Terrace.

Horwood House Hotel, Buckinghamshire

Nestled in the rural tranquillity of the Buckinghamshire countryside, couples would love this stunning Grade-II listed Horwood House which combines heritage and comfort to ensure a perfect stay.

Built in 1911 and currently nearing completion on a detailed £6 million refurbishment, the hotel’s Manor House and expansive grounds blend classic styling with modern luxury to offer a stay with wow-factor, with resplendent lounges, picturesque gardens, Modern British dining and 165 beautiful bedrooms. Suites boast wonderful views of the grounds while also providing a sanctuary for relaxation and rejuvenation.

All rooms come equipped with en-suite bathrooms, tea and coffee making facilities, ironing board and iron, safe and complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi. Prices start from £179, based on double occupancy.

To book, visit www.horwoodhouse.co.uk

