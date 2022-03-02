10 best things to do in London in March to kick off the start of spring

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Londoners, is it too early to say spring has officially sprung? With an array of exciting new restaurant openings, thrilling events and an exciting list of pop ups coming to the city this March, it certainly feels like it has!

If your social schedule is feeling a little dry, why not use HELLO!'s guide as inspiration for your weekend? From snapping the beautiful pink blossoms blooming across London for your Instagram, to enjoying a romantic river cruise down the Thames, here is our ultimate guide to kicking off the start of spring in the city.

Best alternative things to do in London in March

Enjoy the St Patrick's Day celebrations

Don't forget to mark 13 March in your calendars for an epic St Patrick's Day celebration. Follow the iconic parade through central London and enjoy a free festival in Trafalgar Square. This pinnacle event in London's cultural calendar showcases the best of Irish arts, performance, culture, food, and music from both Britain and Ireland. Many pubs and bars across the capital also host St Patrick's Day events - so you can continue the celebrations into the early hours.

See the blossom in London's parks

There's nothing quite like spring in the city. Watching the pastel pink blossom start to bloom over the weeks of March and April might not sound like a thrilling activity, but trust us when we say there really is no better way to explore London than on foot.

London is stunning in spring, and crisp March days can be spent rambling through the city's best parks. Why not try Richmond Park for your chance to spot deer? Or take the family through Regent's park for a glimpse at the animals in London Zoo. Stroll through Kensington Gardens, one of the most glorious royal parks in the capital, or soak up the sunset in Battersea Park at dusk.

Escape to Little Kyoto this March

Fulham's most glamorous hotspot, Neverland London, is home to vibrant pop-up Little Kyoto. A total Instagram lovers' dream, the perfect pink paradise has just launched a new beautiful venue you won't want to miss.

The Little Kyoto pop up is the perfect destination to catch up with your besties. Feast on delicious soft bao buns, the finest sushi and crispy gyozas. Celebrate with cocktails inspired by Spring, Yuzu and Lychee Martini, Midori Sour, Raspberry Blossom and Kyoto Mule, curated by Neverland’s very own in-house mixologist.

With multiple seating areas, allowing intimate or social settings, get together with friends this spring to enjoy delicious food, yummy cocktails and great vibes. It’s also great for private parties, special occasions like hen nights, and team building events.

To book, visit neverlandlondon.com/little-kyoto

Get serenaded on this BYOB boat trip

Struggling with weekend plans? How does sipping on your own drinks whilst taking in the gorgeous riverside views of London on The Music Boat sound? Enjoy the musical stylings of some of the city’s most spellbinding talent with a live performance on board, soaking up the March sunshine as you cruise down Regent's Canal.

Better yet, we've found an offer that promises a boat ticket for up to seven people from just £14, saving you up to 30% off The Music Boat's prices.

To book, visit wowcher.co.uk

Best restaurants to visit in London in March

Dine like a royal at Madhu's of Mayfair

You'll find Madhu's of Mayfair tucked inside The Dilly, just a stone's throw from Picadilly Circus. As soon as you walk in you'll be struck by the welcoming ambience, the heady glow of grand chandeliers and the glamorous glisten of the crystal bar - you know you're in for a treat before you've even seen the menu.

A favourite amongst Prince Charles, Madhu's of Mayfair is a delight for the senses. This is traditional luxury Indian cuisine at its best, with recipes passed through the generations of head chef Sanjay Anand MBE. The sharing starters are unmissable, with Chilli Garlic Prawns, Tandoori Salmon, Robata Lamb Chops, Seekh Kebabs and Murgh Tikka on offer to kickstart a wave of spice to start the meal. Highlights include the rich and buttery Murgh Makhani and the unforgettable Karahi Paneer. Fittingly, the service here is warm, attentive and charming, with servers always keen to share the history behind the cuisine.

To book, visit www.madhus.co.uk/our-restaurants/madhus-mayfair/

Toast the feast of St Patrick

This March, Honest Burgers is teaming up with Guinness to launch the GUINNESS FONDUE burger, on offer at all Honest restaurants and for delivery from 1 to 28 March. Available in time to celebrate St Patrick's Day and the Six Nations, the limited-edition burger combines Honest beef with candied bacon, Guinness fondue, crispy onions, Guinness beef & bacon gravy, rocket and pickles. Served with Honest's homemade rosemary salted chips as standard, the burger comes in at £14 (eat-in price).

Best bars and clubs to check out in London in March

Check out London Bridge's hottest music venue

Amazing Grace is London's hottest new haunt, bringing the life and soul of the city's bustling music scene to the newly revamped St Thomas' Church. Having joined forces with London's kings of bao buns, Mr Bao, this is the perfect place to indulge in a delicious range of Taiwanese street food before hitting the dance floor beneath stunning stained glass windows.

Whether you're tempted by Amazing Grace's newly launched Gospel Bottomless brunch, or a vibey live DJ set is more your vibe, there's no denying this is the best place to dance your way into the weekend.

For more information, visit amazinggraceldn.com

This new place is a must-see

The Aubrey London is the remarkable new drinking and dining space in Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park. The Aubrey, which replaces Bar Boulud, is described as ‘an eccentric Izakaya’ with two distinctive bar experiences and accompanying Japanese cuisine. The food menu draws on the classical techniques of Edomae sushi, Tempura and Robata, and the overall experience is an interpretation of the philosophy of a traditional izakaya. Guests can enjoy small dishes designed for sharing, with expert drink pairings in a relaxed and convivial atmosphere, served to the soundtrack of Japanese trap music, capturing the energy of a night out in Ginza.

To find out more, visit www.mandarinoriental.com/

Treat yourself to an amazing manicure

One of our favourite nail salons, Townhouse, has got a brand new collaboration that we're obsessed with. To celebrate Sisley Paris's Black Rose Collection, you can pick from two gorgeous nail art designs in the brand's iconic colours. After the pampering manicure, customers will also receive a complimentary, exclusive Sisley make-up bag and sample set which includes a selection of travel sized products. What a treat!

To book, visit mytownhouse.co.uk.