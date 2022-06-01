Why the InterContinental Park Lane Hotel is perfect for a Jubilee break

The Platinum Jubilee is basically upon us, so if you want to be in the heart of London for all the festivities and merriment but don't live in the capital then you'll need to sort out some arrangements, and the InterContinental Park Lane Hotel could be just the thing for you.

The hotel itself already boasts royal credentials before you even get in the door, as the five-star hotel is located at 145 Piccadilly, the site of the Queen's childhood home, before she moved into Buckingham Palace with her father, King George VI.

WATCH: 10 amazing facts about the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee

It's also just a stone's throw away from Hyde Park with the Princess of Wales Memorial Walk, and is very close to Buckingham Palace itself. And to gear up for the Jubilee, the InterContinental Park Lane Hotel is offering a raft of activities with royal suites, royal-themed cocktails and dining experiences.

What royal experiences are offered?

The hotel is offering a variety of royal experiences, ranging from Jubilee-themed afternoon teas and cocktails to royal trips out. The afternoon teas are paying special tribute to Her Majesty with coronation chicken sandwiches and royal salmon rillette éclair on offer, alongside more traditional servings such as classic raisin scones and lemon drizzle cake. You can even sample the 'Queen's favourite rich chocolate biscuit cake'.

The cocktails are all inspired by portraits in the Royal Collection as well as stories during Her Majesty's reign and feature an eclectic mix of tastes. I was able to sample the Music Lesson, which features vanilla vodka, cacao and orange curacao, hazelnut and coffee, topped with a few coffee beans, and it delivered an icy-cool taste that was perfect for an early evening cool-down. There was also the Sovereign's Sceptre with Whitley Neill gin, geranium, bilberry, citrus and egg white, which was the ideal combination and one that should be on top of anyone's list.

The Golden Brooch cocktail

And if you want to get out of the hotel, then you can sign up for the royal experience, where you will be ferried around London like a royal, in the back of a Daimler. Expect visits to a royal jeweller, and get the chance to sip tea in their private salons, take a royal etiquette class, and get a guided tour around the Tower of London, being able to sip on some fine champagne before seeing the Crown Jewels in full.

What if I'm not interested in the Jubilee?

Even without the Jubilee, the hotel is located right in the heart of Mayfair, with areas like Hyde Park, Knightsbridge the Belgravia and Westminster all within walking distance. If you're interested at just staying in for the day, where better to relax than the with a trip to their luxurious spa.

If you're a Club member, make sure to check out the seventh floor for the exclusive lounge, which offers complimentary breakfasts, afternoon teas and evening drinks, all while having the best views of the surrounding area.

What are the rooms like?

After a long day of celebrating the Platinum Jubilee, there is nowhere better to curl up then in one of the hotel's exquisite rooms. I experienced the Deluxe room, which came with a king-sized bed, flat-screen TV and speakers, a desk that carried a childhood photo of the Queen and a table and armchairs to sit at and take in the beautiful views of the Wellington Arch.

Every room offers an incredible view

The lighting is perfect for those with sensitive eyes, or those who need more brightness, with four settings: high, medium, low and off, available for selection for both the bathroom and the master bedroom. And if you're feeling a bit peckish, the rooms are laid out for your arrival with a selection of small chocolates and a full bowl of fruit containing everything from apples to more luxurious offerings like passionfruit or dragon fruit.

The bathroom transports you to a faraway location with the interiors styled impeccably. The open-door shower comes with both a rain showerhead and a normal one.

For more information visit the InterContinental Park Lane Hotel website. Bookings for one night start at £542.23.

