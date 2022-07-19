Emma Willis poses alongside 'her favourite man' for loved-up Ibiza snap The duo share three children together

Emma Willis couldn't contain her joy as she posed for a romantic photograph alongside her husband, Matt.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 46-year-old shared a radiant snap of the happy couple enjoying a sun-soaked beach day in Ibiza. The mum-of-three looked stunning in her beach attire.

She completed her outfit with a pair of stylish aviator sunglasses and allowed her natural beachy waves to fall elegantly across her face.

Matt, 39, was all smiles as he cosied up to his stunning wife. The musician showed off his impressive physique and treated fans to a snippet of his 'A' tattoo dedicated to his eldest son, Ace. The dad-of-three accessorized with a pair of blue polaroid sunglasses and a camo-print cap.

Emma and Matt beamed with joy

Emma captioned the snap: "With my favourite man, on our favourite island," followed by a red heart emoji.

The duo's loved-up snap comes after the pair celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary earlier this month. Steering clear from the cliché gifts, Matt and Emma decided to celebrate their romantic milestone with matching pedicures.

Taking to Instagram, the presenter shared a sweet snapshot of the couple during their pamper session. "This is how we anniversary… I love you @mattjwillis [heart emoji] Happy 14 baby," she wrote.

The couple celebrated their anniversary with matching pedicures

Busted musician Matt added: "Trying so hard not to kick the person touching my feet!" He then shared a throwback picture of the two, writing: "Married 14 years today! Hurray for us!"

Emma and Matt tied the knot on 5 July 2008 at Rushton Hall in Northamptonshire. Matt popped the question to The Voice star in 2007 after two years of dating, and they renewed their wedding vows in July 2018 to celebrate ten years of marriage.

The couple have never revealed their children's faces

The couple are also proud parents to three children - Isabella, 13, Ace, ten, and six-year-old Trixie. In a bid to protect their privacy, the duo always keep their children's faces hidden from social media.

