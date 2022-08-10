10 Amazon travel must-haves for your next trip

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Heading on holiday? Travelling just got a little bit easier thanks to these game-changing gadgets and accessories from Amazon.

From waterproof phone cases to portable hangers, travel pillows, Apple AirTags and more, you'll be glad you invested in these easy-to-use essentials. We've scoured Amazon for the most useful and affordable buys, so you can jet-set around the globe without worrying this summer.

Large Travel Backpack, from £29.99, Amazon

This large travel backpack is the ultimate carry-on. From the laptop pocket to the built-in charging port, and shoe compartment, it's certainly an investment.

Portable Hangers (pack of 12), £12.39, Amazon

Let's be real – hotels never seem to have enough coat hangers, so why not bring your own? For £12.99 you can shop a portable pack of plastic travel hangers, which can also be used for camping, or everyday use at home.

Travel Adapter 4 USB Universal Charger Plug, £16.98, Amazon

It's always a good idea to pack a travel adapter, and Amazon's choice is this £16.98 version which can charge four devices simultaneously. A must-have if you're heading on a family or a group holiday.

Travel Pillow, £14.99, Amazon

Travelling is rarely, if ever, comfortable – especially if you're in it for the long haul. An absolute game-changer, Amazon's memory foam travel pillow is made with ultra-plush velour. It's also designed with orthopaedic raised lobe contouring on either side that allows your neck and head to lean comfortably.

UNBREAKcable Waterproof Phone Case, £10.99, Amazon

Adventure seekers will love this water-resistant phone case which will protect your phone in depths of up to 30 meters. Complete with an adjustable and durable design, the lanyard makes it easy to carry around your neck, while the safety lock hook safeguards your underwater devices.

Apple AirTag, £27, Amazon

Apple AirTags are all the rage right now. A great way to track your luggage, the Apple AirTag instantly connects with your iPhone or iPad. Simply enter a name for your AirTag, attach it to the item you want to track and you're good to go.

Clear Travel Toiletry Bags, £8.99, Amazon

Are you that person that constantly checks you've packed everything, even though you know it's already in your suitcase? Rather than rummaging through everything, clear storage bags can give you that peace of mind. Large enough to hold 100ml liquid bottles, this design is ideal for holding travel bottles, cosmetics, shaving kits and more.

Simpolor Cable Organiser Bag, £11.99, Amazon

Wires, memory cards, hard drives, USB cables, scissors, mini cameras and phones can all be stored in this Cable Organiser Bag.

MYCARBON Luggage Scale Portable Digital Scale, £12.99, Amazon

Saving you stress and money when travelling by airline, this digital luggage scale features an LCD backlit display, making it easy to read, even in darkness. For £12.99, you can make sure you avoid unnecessary repacking or even expensive extra fees each time you travel.

Travel Size Jewellery Box Organiser, £7.99, Amazon

Made from faux leather, Amazon's travel-size jewellery box is the ideal companion to take with you on journeys and holidays.

