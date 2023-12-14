I holidayed like a royal in Mauritius - and here's why the idyllic island surprised me

All too often Mauritius is lumped together with the Maldives as yet another island destination famed for its sparkling blue seas and endless white beaches.

And whilst Mauritius has both of those things, it has plenty more to boot.

The green gem of an island, first discovered by the Arabs in the 9th Century, can be summed up as a beautiful melting pot of cultures where the sea meets the mountain and where the blaze of Indian spices collide unexpectedly with the flavours of Chinese and Creole cuisine.

© Getty Images Mauritius is a popular honeymoon destination

It may come as no surprise to learn that the tropical destination is a firm favourite amongst A-listers and royalty alike.

King Charles, Prince Harry, Amanda Holden, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Princess Anne are just a handful of the island's best-known visitors. And after my recent whirlwind tour, I can't deny that Mauritius has a lure like no other.

Keep scrolling to read more about my whistle-stop tour of the beautiful island...

© Phoebe Tatham The sunsets in Mauritius are truly breathtaking

Where to stay:

Mauritius boasts nine districts in total, each with its own, unique character. We kicked off our visit on the East side of the island (known for its rugged charm) before travelling South West to Le Morne peninsula which is famed for its stellar beaches and bewitching natural landscapes.

The Residence Mauritius

(Located in Flacq on the East of the island)

If you're after luxury, look no further than The Residence Mauritius. The hotel, which is believed to have played host to Princess Anne, is a tropical haven designed with relaxation and comfort at its heart.

The Residence Mauritius

There are 163 rooms in total, two restaurants, a gym, a spa and a large swimming pool overlooking the palm-tree studded beach.

The hotel underwent major renovations in 2020, and boasts colonial-inspired interiors with all the modern comforts you could possibly want.

I stayed in a Colonial Ocean Front Suite which comes with a butler service, its very own terrace, two bathrooms (!), and a sumptuous lounge area. The rooms are spacious, airy and wonderfully charming.

The rooms at The Residence ooze tropical elegance

An opulent spa lures from the basement, offering guests a plethora of treatments and meditation classes inspired by Asian techniques and philosophy.

I can vouch for their 'Residence Massage' which is tailored to each individual for a spot of bespoke R&R.

The hotel's spa is a tranquil haven

The hotel also boasts two restaurants offering an array of cuisines to suit any palate. For oceanfront dining, head to The Plantation which serves up lip-smackingly good plates of the freshest seafood and Creole cuisine.

Think lagoon fish tempura, tuna steak with creole sauce and pineapple flambé with aged rum.

The Plantation offers guests oceanfront dining

As for activities, The Residence offers private cooking classes, yoga and complementary watersports such as paddleboarding and Hobie boat excursions.

Rooms: 5/5

Food & drink: 4/5

Activities: 4/5

Paradis Beachcomber Golf Resort & Spa

(Situated on Le Morne peninsula on the island's southwestern tip)

Flanked by Le Morne Brabant Mountain, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and the glittering waters of the West coast, Paradis Beachcomber is a real gem of a hotel.

An aerial view of Le Morne peninsula

The expansive hotel (which newly reopened in October after a €12 million transformation) is surrounded by 5km of pristine sandy beaches and turquoise, reef-protected lagoons. As the name suggests, it’s paradisiacal.

Paradis Beachomber boasts sensational views

It boasts four restaurants to please even the most discerning palates, an 18-hole golf course, tennis courts, a gym, complimentary land and water sports, and last but not least, a helicopter pad for transfers and 15-minute excursions to witness the spellbinding 'underwater waterfall' in all its azure glory.

We were lucky enough to take to the skies one sunny afternoon, and in short, the whole experience was truly unforgettable. While the mystical lagoon appears to plummet into an abyss, the swirling marble effect is merely an illusion caused by the steady flow of silt and sand. And it goes without saying, the unique vantage point allows for some spectacular photography.

© Phoebe Tatham The 'underwater waterfall is a sight to behold

In total, there are 280 rooms and 12 ultra-luxe villas (for up to eight people) complete with their own fleet of bikes and buggies. I stayed in one of their Junior Suites where classical luxury meets modernity.

The rooms are generous in size, plush as you like and teeming with warm natural wood and splashes of turquoise. The best bit? Each room comes with its own private terrace overlooking the sea.

© Phoebe Tatham The bedrooms at Paradis Beachcomber are beautifully zen

There's no shortage of bars and restaurants. Guests can feast at any of the hotel's four restaurants offering both casual and more formal dining options.

Newly opened Zest serves up a smorgasbord of Mediterranean delights such as seafood paella, beef carpaccio, pizza and tapas, whilst Blue Marlin offers outstanding fish dishes in a romantic candlelit setting.

For memorable sundowners, head to Dinarobin's (the sister hotel) voguish Butik Bar where aromatic cocktails are served on the beach.

Rooms: 4/5

Food & drink: 5/5

Activities: 5/5

Where to eat:

The island's cuisine is influenced by a broad spectrum of cultures. Amari by Vineet, located at LUX Belle Mare Resort & Villas offers upscale Indian dishes concocted by a Michelin-starred chef.

© Phoebe Tatham Amari by Vineet serves up beautifully presented dishes jam-packed full of flavour

We sampled the chef's tasting menu complete with succulent prawns with lemongrass and coconut, bowls of butter chicken, dal, and the tastiest naan breads filled with cheese.

Hankering after some tropical fare? Head to Wapalam which sits just opposite Paradis Beachcomber.

Dine on zingy island cuisine at Wapalapam

The unpretentious 'island eatery' serves wonderfully fresh dishes ranging from fish ceviche to chickpea curry and grilled lobster. If your tastebuds can handle it, order one of their spicy pineapple mojitos which will almost certainly blow your head off.

What to do:

Aside from lapping up the sun's rays, there's a surfeit of physical and cultural activities available across the island.

For a dose of history, step back in time at L'aventure du Sucre in Pamplemousses village to learn more about the cultivation of sugarcane in producing 11 different types of sugar, rum, biofertilizers, green energy, and animal feed.

Head to the island's capital city, Port Louis, where you can marvel at mammoth squash at the bustling Central Market, purchase unique trinkets at Le Craft Market and stroll around the Caudan Waterfront.

© Phoebe Tatham Ebony Forest is teeming with endemic fauna and flore

Visit Ebony Forest with a guided safari Jeep tour to learn more about the 50-ha natural reserve, home to a plethora of Mauritian endemic fauna and flora such as the Mauritian coral tree, the Mascarene paradise flycatcher and the Mauritius fruit bat. Keep your eyes peeled for giant tortoises and electric blue geckos…

Travel to the Black River district for the chance to swim with bottlenose and spinner dolphins. The beautifully serene aquatic creatures, though hard to keep up with by boat, are best spotted in the early hours of the morning at around 8am.

Nearby Crystal Rock (a fossilised coral reef) is also well worth a visit to really lap up the unique lagoon surroundings.

© Phoebe Tatham Explore the fascinating landscape via quad bike

For something slightly different, head to La Vallée des couleurs nature park which is home to an array of wildlife such as the Pink Pigeon, monkeys, stags and tortoises. Beyond this, the park boasts four spectacular waterfalls and the fascinating 23-coloured earth geological formation.

The natural wonder - caused by historic volcanic ashes reacting to the elements - is a sight to behold thanks to the painterly strokes of pink, red, brown and purple which fuse together like a stained glass window. Fancy yourself a thrill-seeker? Explore the extraordinary park via zipline or quad bike.

How to get there:

Air Mauritius now offers daily departures from London Gatwick Airport, with flights taking off at 3.55pm. Prices in January 2024 start from £757.54 for return economy flights, whilst in February 2024, prices for the same flights start from £677.54.

A Colonial Ocean Front Suite at The Residence Mauritius starts from €1110 on Double Occupancy inclusive of Daily Breakfast and Dinner.

A Junior Suite at Paradis Beachcomber starts from €394 on a B&B basis (rates applicable from 1st November 2023).