Marina Del Rey Hotel — Luxury on the Californian coast

The Marina del Hotel offers an idyllic coastal retreat for travelers seeking luxury, relaxation, and adventure in a location just minutes from Venice Beach, California.

Known for its stunning marina views, upscale amenities, and close proximity to Los Angeles attractions, the hotel has become a sought-after destination for visitors looking to experience the best of Southern California.

From its elegant accommodations to its variety of dining and recreational options, the Marina del Rey Hotel provides a quintessential experience that combines both comfort and style.

Enjoy beach and city life

Prime location

One of the hotels's major benefits is its prime location along the coast. It is surrounded by the picturesque sights of Marina del Rey’s bustling harbor and it's only a short drive from Santa Monica. Beverly Hill and downtown Los Angeles are easily accessible — just keep in mind the LA traffic.

The Marina del Rey Hotel is an excellent base for exploring the vibrant city life of the Los Angeles area and beaches from Malibu to Hermosa.

Guests have easy access to Marina del Rey’s array of outdoor activities, including boat rentals, cycling, paddleboarding, and scenic harbor cruises, allowing them to fully enjoy the seaside setting.

Scenic views

The hotel sits on the harbor and the serene ambiance is reflected within the rooms and suites. They've been designed with a modern, coastal aesthetic and many rooms feature private balconies with breathtaking views of the marina.

© JIM BARTSCH The hotel boasts fantastic harbor views

Guests will find their room equipped with all the comforts of a luxury stay, including high-speed Wi-Fi, flat-screen televisions, and spacious work areas, making it an ideal choice for guests looking to blend work and play during their visit.

Dining with a local touch

Dining at the Marina de Rey Hotel celebrates California all of its fresh flavors and rich culinary traditions. There's an on-site restaurant called Salt, offering a menu inspired by seasonal, locally-sourced ingredients. You can expect everything from fresh seafood to farm-to-table salads. Guests can enjoy breakfast, lunch, and dinner with panoramic marina views.

© Marina Del Rey Hotel There's an array of food and drink on site

For those seeking a more casual setting, the hotel features a laid-back lobby bar where they can relax with handcrafted cocktails, local wines, and light bites.

Breakfast or lunch can be bought on the go from the MOJO Cafe too.

Relax by the pool

Capture some of the glorious California sunshine and relax by the outdoor pool.

© JIM BARTSCH Relax and take in the sights

There are a plethora of comfortable loungers and cabanas with views overlooking the marina. Additionally, guests can make use of the fully-equipped fitness center.

For a truly luxurious experience, the hotel’s spa services provide a range of wellness treatments, from massages to facials, that incorporate natural, locally-sourced ingredients. Guests can unwind and rejuvenate, enjoying a calming escape from the fast-paced energy of Los Angeles.

Whether guests are looking for a romantic getaway, a family vacation, or a convenient base for business travel, the hotel can accommodate all .

Visited by Hannah Hargrave, Depute Editor for HELLO! US

