Look back at Jools and Jamie Oliver's wedding day: see photos The couple have been married for 18 years

They're childhood sweethearts who have been dating since they were just 17, and Jools and Jamie Oliver's relationship appears just as strong as ever. The couple have welcomed five children together since tying the knot in 2000, with the celebrity chef often proclaiming his love for his wife in interviews and on social media – including a sweet message to celebrate her birthday. Take a look back at Jools and Jamie's wedding day, including their picturesque wedding venue, his colourful suit and her timeless dress…

When did Jools and Jamie Oliver get married?

Jools and Jamie tied the knot on 24 June 2000, after dating for eight years since they were both 17. The couple celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary in 2018, and have five children together – Poppy, Daisy, Petal, Buddy and River.

MORE: Jamie Oliver pays tribute to Jools on their wedding anniversary

Where was Jamie Oliver's wedding?

The couple married at All Saints Church in Rickling, Essex. Photos showed the couple leaving the historic church after their ceremony, with a beautiful arch made from blue, purple and ivory flowers adorning the entrance. Their reception was held in a marquee at Jamie's parents Trevor and Sally's house nearby.

What was Jools Oliver's wedding dress like?

Jools opted for a strapless ivory Neil Cunningham wedding dress that was fitted to show off her slim figure and was accessorised with a lace veil and ivory Kimmy Choo court shoes. The beautiful bride wore her hair down in loose waves and opted for natural eyeshadow, a pop of blusher and red lipstick to complete her look. Jamie, meanwhile, was his wife's 'something blue' in a pale blue Paul Smith suit and snake-skin brogues.

READ: See where celebrities including Holly Willoughby and Michelle Keegan tied the knot

What has Jamie Oliver said about his wedding?

Jamie said his wedding day was "beautiful" and shares sweet posts about his wife to celebrate their wedding anniversary each year. In 2018 he thanked Jools for being his "soul mate on this most bonkers roller coaster ride called life", while Jools said Jamie was "the person I want to wake up to every morning. The person who still makes my heart skip a beat when I see his name on my phone."

The celebrity chef also revealed plans to renew his wedding vows to celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary in 2020. In an interview with Event magazine, Jamie said: "Jools wants to get married again. We'll do it completely differently. It sounds a bit cheesy, but 20 is an amazing milestone. It's nice to have an excuse to get people together."

Watch Jamie Oliver talk about cooking for Jools

Loading the player...

What marriage advice does Jamie Oliver have?

Jamie previously suggested that the key to a happy marriage is "white lies", to avoid hurting your other half. "I try not to do big lies, but subtle, gentle white lies are generally the key to a slightly happier life," the TV chef admitted to Sunday Times food magazine in 2015. "They're absolutely essential in a long-term marriage, I can assure you."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.