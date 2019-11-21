14 of the best diamond engagement rings from Vera Wang, Tiffany and more Who could ever say no to these beautiful engagement rings?

They say diamonds are a girls' best friend, which is why you can't go wrong with a sparkling diamond engagement ring when you're planning to pop the question. Whether it's a halo ring, trilogy ring or a classic solitaire, it's important to get to know the four c's – carat, clarity, colour and cut – before you splash the cash. Get to know more about how to buy the perfect engagement ring here, right after you've swooned over our pick of the most beautiful diamond engagement rings from high street jewellers like Beaverbrooks through to Tiffany & Co. How could she ever say no?!

1. Tiffany & Co.

Hailed as the inventor of the modern engagement ring, that little blue Tiffany & Co. box alone will be enough to ensure she says yes. The Tiffany Ribbon platinum engagement ring is designed to evoke the white bow wrapped around the iconic blue box, and features an ethically sourced diamond at the centre, with smaller diamonds encrusted in the platinum band. Unique and undeniably elegant. Prices differ depending on your choice of diamond, starting at £7,175 for 0.47 carats.

Tiffany Ribbon platinum engagement ring, POA, Tiffany & Co.

2. 77 Diamonds

A round cut diamond solitaire engagement ring is elegant and timeless, and the slim tapered band of this Delicacy ring showcases the diamond to perfection. You can design the ring to make it your own, choosing from platinum, rose gold, white gold and yellow gold bands, as well as your selection from over 180,000 diamonds ranging from 0.18 carats through to 30, depending on your budget. The platinum band with a 1.00 carat diamond as depicted costs £2,800, but design your ideal ring on 77diamonds.com for accurate pricing.

Delicacy Solitaire diamond engagement ring, POA, 77 Diamonds

3. Vera Wang Love

The go-to wedding dress designer for everyone from Rochelle Humes to Hailey Bieber, you can also snap up Vera Wang's designs from her Vera Wang LOVE jewellery collection at Ernest Jones. The yellow gold diamond solitaire ring features a 0.30ct diamond with Vera's signature sapphire underneath.

Vera Wang 18ct Yellow Gold diamond solitaire engagement ring, £1,999, Ernest Jones

4. Beaverbrooks

The royal family's engagement rings have long sparked trends, and the Duchess of Cambridge's stunning sapphire ring – which previously belonged to the late Princess Diana – is no exception. Featuring a princess cut sapphire in between two round brilliant diamonds, this white gold engagement ring is striking, timeless, and reminiscent of Kate's.

18ct White Gold Diamond and Sapphire 3 stone ring, £3,500, Beaverbrooks

5. Taylor & Hart

Celebrities including Amal Clooney, Beyoncé and Jennifer Lopez all love their emerald cut diamond engagement rings, so she'll be in good company with this sparkler from Taylor & Hart, which also features two tapered baguettes set in platinum. The hand-finished ring costs £1,920 plus the price of your choice of diamond, with prices starting at around £940 for a 0.5ct diamond.

Utopia emerald diamond centre platinum engagement ring, POA, Taylor & Hart

6. Goldsmiths

A stylish alternative to platinum or yellow gold, this rose gold engagement ring is encrusted with 16 accent diamonds surrounding the main solitaire stone, which not only helps it to appear bigger, but also creates a stunning halo design.

Princess cut 1 carat halo ring in 18 carat rose gold, £4,000, Goldsmiths

7. Vashi

We love the split diamond-encrusted band on this 18k white gold engagement ring, which has a central solitaire diamond and looks far more expensive than its £1,190 price tag.

Vashi 18k white gold and diamond engagement ring, £1,190, Selfridges

8. Shaun Leane

If it's good enough for Princess Beatrice! The bride-to-be has a bespoke ring from Shaun Leane, but the jeweller also has an extensive collection of beautiful engagement rings such as this unique 0.35ct diamond entwined engagement ring, which is designed to represent the eternity of love. Better still, you can buy a complementing entwined wedding ring to match the intricate design when you tie the knot.

Diamond entwined white gold engagement ring, £3,500, Shaun Leane

9. H. Samuel

This vintage-inspired white gold engagement ring features 11 certified diamonds in an eye-catching halo design that is ideal for brides-to-be who love to make a style statement. Available as part of H. Samuel's exclusive Emmy London collection.

Emmy London 18ct white gold diamond engagement ring, £1,999, H. Samuel

10. Neil Lane

A go-to designer worn by everyone from Miley Cyrus to Jennifer Lawrence, you don't need a Hollywood budget to treat that special someone to a Neil Lane engagement ring. A highlight from his Ernest Jones collection is the oval diamond cluster ring which reminds us of Miley's thanks to its glistening diamond-encrusted yellow gold band.

Neil Lane 14ct yellow gold oval diamond cluster ring, £1,999, Ernest Jones

11. The Diamond Store

Looking for something extra special? This diamond halo engagement ring, featuring a unique mix of pink and white diamonds set on a white gold band is a real one-of-a-kind. Currently available for £1,259 on The Diamond Store, RRP: £2,069.

Pink diamond square halo engagement ring, £1,259, The Diamond Store

12. Boodles

Marquise engagement rings are having a moment, with Pinterest reporting a 258 per cent increase in searches for the longer, tapered shape diamonds. We love Boodles' Harmony marquise cut solitaire diamond ring, set on a platinum band with a diamond set collet, for a timeless take on the look.

Harmony marquise cut diamond ring, POA, Boodles

13. De Beers

Symbolising the past, present and future, its little wonder trilogy rings have long been a favourite for engagement rings. This DB Classic Trio Ring features one central diamond that is more prominent than the round brilliant diamonds sat on either side on a platinum band.

DB Classic Trio Ring, from £5,400, De Beers

14. Cartier

Cartier is likely one of the first jewellers that springs to mind when looking for the perfect diamond engagement ring, and for good reason. As worn by celebrities including Mary-Kate Olsen, they'll prove just how much you care. While many of the rings need to be ordered in a boutique, this Etincelle De Cartier 18k rose gold ring paved with brilliant-cut diamonds can be yours for £2,570. We love the elegant and feminine design, and emerald cut central diamond.

Etincelle De Cartier engagement ring, £2,570, Cartier

