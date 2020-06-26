Look back on Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes' wedding as they celebrate 10th anniversary The This Morning presenters shared their big day exclusively with HELLO!

Congratulations to Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes, who are celebrating their tenth wedding anniversary! The couple married on 26 June 2010 after a 13-year relationship and shared their big day – hosted at The Elvetham hotel in Hampshire – exclusively with HELLO! magazine.

In honour of the couple's milestone anniversary, take a look back at their wedding, which was attended by stars including Zoe Lucker, Gloria Hunniford, Jeremy Kyle and Sue Johnston…

RELATED: The most memorable HELLO! celebrity weddings

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford tied the knot in June 2010

Of their wedding, Belfast-born Eamonn told HELLO!: "Ruth and I have always known we're good together and she knows I love her more today than ever." The 60-year-old - who is also father to Declan, Rebecca and Niall - went on to say: "This is our chance to seal that properly and to say to the people we care about and those we've got to know well over the years, 'Come and share this special day with us. Come and enjoy a big old hooley!'"

MORE: Ruth Langsford tells Eamonn Holmes just how much he means to her

For her big day, Ruth looked divine in a sumptuous creation, by Italian designer Angelina Colarusso. The pearl-coloured silk taffeta confection was sensuously sculpted and delicately adorned with bursts of tiny Swarovski crystals. "When I first met Angelina I told her I wanted a soft, dove-grey dress with long sleeves and not too 'weddingy'," explained Ruth. "As you can see I was seduced by her genius design and it brought out the bride in me. I never thought I’d hear myself say this but I really do feel like a princess in Angelina's dress!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: A look back at Ruth Langsford's career

Descending the staircase, Ruth made her entrance into the library for the ceremony to the strains of Pachelbel's Canon in D Major on the arm of her 'Uncle' Arthur Mills – a close family friend – whom she had asked to give her away in the absence of her beloved dad Dennis, who suffered for many years from Alzheimer's disease. "When Eamonn and I got engaged last year, I did toy with the idea that I might be able to get Dad there, for at least part of the day," Ruth had told HELLO!, just prior to the wedding. "But I quickly realised that it was for selfish reasons I wanted him there and it wouldn't be fair on him. He wouldn't understand what was going on and it would have been so hard for my mum, my sister and me when he then had to go."

GALLERY: Inside Ruth and Eamonn's beautiful Surrey home

It was clear from Eamonn's reaction when he saw his bride that she looked even more amazing than he had imagined. "I had to bite my lip to stop myself from crying," he said later. "I couldn't look Ruth in the eye, because I knew I wouldn't be able to control the tears." The bride was equally emotional. "As I walked in, I saw all these faces turned towards me, smiling, and then I looked over at Eamonn and I could see in his eyes that he was close to tears," she shared. "That made me emotional and I actually let out a little involuntary sob. I was thrilled when everyone clapped, because it lightened the mood. I kissed Eamonn, but he couldn't speak, he was so moved."

The couple shared their wedding day with HELLO!

Their son Jack was pageboy, while Niall was an usher and Eamonn's daughter Rebecca was one of the bridesmaids alongside Ruth's sister Julia Johnson, best friends Jennie Penhallow and Sam Balshaw, and her mum Joan. "It's people who make a wedding fabulous and we're fortunate to know fantastic people," beamed Ruth. "I haven't been able to stop smiling all day. Everyone who's here today, we love them all - it's such a happy day. Everything I wished for and more. I just don't want it to go by too fast - I'm already wishing we could do the ceremony again, because it was so wonderful."

They are one of the UK's most beloved TV presenting couples

As for their feelings for one another, Ruth declared: "Eamonn and I are lucky that, as well as loving and caring for one another, we’re still very much in love. Our relationship is very passionate. We’re like Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor – although we bicker and argue, ultimately our love for each other and the bond we share is so strong. He's the rock in my life – my safe place. He’s my protector, my big Alpha Male. He’s all man and I find that so attractive."

RELATED: Ruth Langsford discusses her family life with HELLO!

"Ruth was the missing jigsaw piece in my life," Eamonn added. "I was meant to be married - I never saw any joy in the bachelor lifestyle and when I met Ruth, not only did I fall deeply in love with her, but she had so many attributes that I admire. She's a wonderful mummy to Jack, a fantastic partner both personally and professionally, and now, I'm proud to say, she's my beautiful wife."

For more HELLO! Exclusives, click here