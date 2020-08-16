Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi celebrate 12th wedding anniversary: look back at their big day The couple married on 16 August 2008

Congratulations to Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi, who are celebrating their 12th wedding anniversary. The couple married on 16 August 2008, shortly after same-sex marriage was legalised in California. In honour of the couple's special anniversary, let's take a look back at their big day…

Where did Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi get married?

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi are celebrating their wedding anniversary

Ellen and Portia married at their home in Los Angeles on 16 August 2008.

Who attended Ellen and Portia's wedding?

Only 19 guests attended the couple's intimate wedding ceremony, which took place on their living room floor, before tucking into a vegan dinner and vegan red velvet wedding cake. The couple have since revealed they had their first dance to Stevie Wonder's Ribbon in the Sky.

The couple had originally planned for their wedding to be a larger, star-studded affair, but Portia previously said they changed their plans as it "just got to be too big and stressful".

Who officiated Ellen and Portia's wedding?

Wayne Dyer officiated the couple's wedding ceremony

The ceremony was officiated by late philosopher and self-help guru Wayne Dyer, and the couple revealed what he said in an Instagram video for their tenth anniversary.

"My dear Portia and Ellen," he began. "Today we have taken a giant step forward toward the ideal that all of us, with no exceptions, are not only created equal, but we each have the unalienable right to pursue our own happiness."

He continued: "I have often said that true nobility is not about being better than anyone else, it's about being better than you used to be. With your exchange of vows today, you symbolize for many who have gone before you, who were forced to live their lives in quiet desperation, lurking in the shadows, that we as a people, are truly becoming better than we used to be."

What did Ellen and Portia wear for their wedding?

Ellen and Portia both wore Zac Posen outfits on their wedding day

The pair both wore bespoke Zac Posen outfits; an ivory blouse, waistcoat and trousers for Ellen, and a tulle ball gown with blush pink skirt for Portia.

What have Ellen and Portia said about their wedding?

Ellen shared a look back at their big day in honour of their tenth anniversary in 2018, writing: "This was such a special day for us." Last year, she shared another throwback wedding photo in which she described Portia as "my favourite person".

