9 of the best short wedding dresses inspired by Lily Allen

Lily Allen donned a vintage Dior mini dress for her surprise wedding to David Harbour in Las Vegas, and will no doubt inspire countless brides to follow suit and wear a short wedding dress.

Contemporary, cool and more laid-back than a traditional full-length gown, a bridal mini dress or tea-length gown is just the thing for an intimate post-coronavirus wedding. Here are a few we think you'll love, whatever your budget…

Lily Allen wore a vintage Dior mini dress for her wedding

This Reiss linen blend tux dress has similar double breasted detail and a cinched-in waist just like Lily's, and is a piece you could wear again after your wedding is over. Better still, it's currently reduced to just £95 from its original price of £265.

Beatrice linen blend tux dress, £95, Reiss

Turn heads for all the right reasons in this effortlessly elegant Halston draped chiffon mini dress, which features floaty sleeves, a V-neck and chic draped detailing on the skirt.

Halston draped chiffon mini dress, £300, Net-a-Porter

A pretty choice for your big day, this ivory dress features a lace overlay with three-quarter sleeves and a sheer midi skirt. Add a veil and heels and you're good to go.

Tabii lace floral midi dress, £269, Ted Baker

Feeling daring? This ASOS Edition crop top mini wedding dress is a fun choice for a laidback wedding like Lily's.

ASOS Edition crop top lace mini wedding dress, £95, ASOS

Channel your inner Carrie Bradshaw in this chic satin midi dress, which features statement bow detailing on one shoulder and looks gorgeous styled with a birdcage veil and heels. Another sale bargain, it has been reduced to £74 from £249.

Carrie bridal satin midi dress, £74, Monsoon

Celebrities including Fearne Cotton and Audrey Hepburn wore tea-length dresses for their weddings, and this gorgeous beaded wedding dress is a great way to try the universally-flattering style for yourself.

Genova beaded wedding dress, £350, Phase Eight

For a flirty and romantic look, it doesn't get much better than this off-the-shoulder midi dress from Reformation's bridal collection. It features a sweetheart neckline and fitted bodice with a slightly flared trumpet skirt.

Butterfly dress, £300, Reformation

Featuring a full tea-length skirt and fitted lace bodice, this French Connection is a timeless and beautiful choice for your big day.

Eliza lace fit-and-flare wedding dress, £280, French Connection

This Galvan wedding dress has a similar silhouette to Meghan Markle's Stella McCartney evening gown but with a daring mini length.

Galvan Hamptons satin bridal mini dress, £675, MyTheresa

