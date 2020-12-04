Gwen Stefani's huge engagement ring will make you gasp Gwen showed off her gigantic diamond this week

Gwen Stefani flashed her gigantic engagement ring when her and Blake Shelton announced their engagement in October, but thanks to recent TV performance, we got to see Gwen's jaw-dropping ring up close for the first time.

While appearing on Home & Family, The Voice star gave fans a closer look at her very sparkly new addition.

The dazzling ring features a very large emerald cut diamond, with two additional diamonds at either side, and it is estimated to be worth a whopping $500,000.

The singer accessorised her massive ring with funky monochrome nails and statement gold jewellery – but nothing shone brighter that the rock itself.

The couple met on The Voice and during the recent live shows, Blake made several references to his new fiancée – clearly feeling very loved-up.

To announce their engagement, Gwen shared a picture of her kissing Blake and captioned it: "@blakeshelton yes please! Gx," followed by a ring and prayer emoji. The Voice's official Instagram page commented: "This is the GREATEST."

Rumours have ciruclated that the wedding will take place in Blake's own chapel, which has been constructed on his Oklahoma ranch. And it is thought that this could have been the backdrop they used for the engagement announcement photo.

Country star Blake and Gwen have made music together, collaborating on several songs this year.

Talking to the Today show, Blake opened up about becoming a family with Gwen and her three children: "That's a scary moment for me… they start to listen to things that you say and there's a lot of responsibility that comes with that."

