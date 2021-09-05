Rebecca Adlington marries Andy Parsons in front of Olympic stars - exclusive pictures

HELLO! magazine can exclusively reveal that Olympic champion Rebecca Adlington has married her boyfriend Andy Parsons, the father of her five-month-old son Albie.

Swimming champion Rebecca, 32, and facilities manager Andy wed on Saturday, August 28th at Cheshire's Scarlet Hall, with the couple sharing exclusive photographs and details from the big day with HELLO!

WATCH: Rebecca Adlington and Andrew Parsons Play Mr & Mrs

"The sun shone, the people we love were there and it was just the best day," Rebecca said of the wedding.

The bride was walked down the aisle on the arm of her father Steve and accompanied by her six-year-old daughter Summer – from her first marriage to fellow former competitive swimmer Harry Needs – who was both flower girl and ring-bearer. And the couple told the magazine how a piece of music played when the bride entered the ceremony – Tom Odell's Grow Old With Me – brought Andy to tears.

Rebecca and Andy married on 28th August

"We chose all the other music together, but I wanted one little thing that was a surprise for him. He kept trying to get it out of me, but I wouldn't break," says Becky, whose bridal party also comprised of her best friends, fellow swimmers Joanne (Jo) Jackson and Tom Haffield, who carried Albie down the aisle.

"The second it kicked in, I thought, 'Oh, you've really pushed me to the limit with this' and I felt my composure start to go," says Andy, who had two best men – cousin Louis Bollard and best friend from school Mark Wright.

"Then I saw Summer coming down the aisle with Jo and then Albie being carried by Tom and that really got me. So when Becky started walking towards me with her dad, I just lost it. She had the most beautiful smile on her face. She looked incredible." After exchanging their own vows, the couple partied the night away at a reception for 80 guests, who included Team GB swimming coach Bill Furniss, former competitive swimmers Steve Parry, Caitlin McClatchley and Fran Halsall, and Fran's husband, former England rugby league player Jon Wilkin.

The couple met on Bumble three-and-a-half years ago

"The atmosphere was incredible. It was like a festival," Rebecca said.

The couple, who met via the dating app Bumble three-and-a-half years ago, also tell the magazine they only had four months to plan their big day after finding their venue unexpectedly while looking for summer holidays. And it meant finding a dress was a stressful process before Becky settled on a bespoke design by Turkish designer Zeynep Kartal.

"Zeynep had made dresses for me before, so she knew what I liked and what works for me," she said. "We had a little chat and in five seconds flat she’d sketched a dress that I knew was absolutely perfect."

