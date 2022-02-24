Emmerdale's Lisa Riley delays 'painful' wedding for heartbreaking reason

Lisa Riley got engaged to her partner Al in 2018, but the couple may have permanently put their wedding plans on hold.

It comes after the Emmerdale actress, who plays Mandy Dingle, discussed how it would be "painful" to say 'I do' without her mother, Cath, in attendance. Cath sadly passed away from cancer at the age of 57 in 2012. Speaking to The Mirror, the 45-year-old said: "There would be an empty seat and I wonder how I would cope."

WATCH: Lisa Riley emotional as she discusses losing mum to cancer

Lisa and Al had considered planning a wedding for 2021, after growing even closer during the coronavirus pandemic, but she has said they already feel married in a sense.

"I already call him my husband and he calls me his wife. We just haven't gone down the aisle and got the ring and the paperwork."

The Emmerdale actress lost her mum to cancer in 2012

Back in 2020, the Strictly Come Dancing star added: "In the six years we’ve been together, we’ve never spent as much time together as we have this year and we still love each other.

"We’ve been getting on brilliantly, I feel blessed. I wouldn’t rule out us getting married next year at all."

So what would their wedding be like, should the couple change their mind? "It will be incredibly simple. I love the idea of keeping it intimate, with just our nearest and dearest there and nothing flamboyant," Lisa said.

Lisa and Al got engaged in 2018

Lisa has remained tight-lipped about her relationship, but she confirmed her engagement in 2018 by sharing a photo of her stunning ring with her Instagram followers. She wrote: "Yes I can now confirm the rumours are true….I have got engaged…My soul mate and best mate and love of my life Al is the best thing to have ever happened to me….

"We have absolutely NO date set for ANY wedding day, just happy together...zero fuss, just firmed our togetherness, and got sick of having to keep switching fingers with my ring. SERIOUSLY OVER THE MOON!!! Thanks for your messages."

