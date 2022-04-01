Inside Martin Compston and wife Tianna's wedding on 240-acre Scottish estate The Line of Duty actor tied the knot in his hometown

Martin Compston is best known as Line of Duty's detective sergeant Steve Arnott or Our House's estranged husband Bram Lawson, neither of which are lucky in love. But that couldn't be further from the truth in real life, as the actor has been happily married to his wife Tianna Flynn since 2016.

Martin and actress Tianna, who has starred in Secret Diary of an American Cheerleader, chose to return to the 37-year-old's hometown of Greenock, Scotland for their romantic nuptials in June 2016. While he tends to keep his home life private, Martin has revealed a couple of photos and details of his big day, much to the delight of his followers. Here's everything we know about their stunning wedding…

Where did Martin Compston and his wife Tianna meet?

The couple met in the Hudson Hotel in LA where Tianna was working, and they began talking after Martin noticed she was wearing a Claddagh ring, a traditional Irish ring that symbolises friendship, loyalty and love.

He told The Scotsman of their first meeting: "Well you’ve seen Tianna? She’s mixed-race with huge hair and I said, 'What are you doing with that?' It turned out her dad is Irish, so from that I started singing her a couple of songs from the old country and she was hooked."

He added: "She’s mad on her Irish family and when we’re filming Line of Duty in Belfast and she comes to visit, we jump on a train down to County Meath to see them all. It’s beautiful."

Where did Martin Compston and his wife Tianna get married?

Instead of hosting their wedding in Ireland, the pair chose Martin's Scottish hometown – they had their ceremony at the Compston family chapel St Joseph's Chapel before heading to five-star mansion Mar Hall for the reception, which is located on a 240-acre woodland estate.

Martin's LOD co-star Adrian Dunbar, who played superintendent Ted Hastings in the show, and This is England actor Steve Graham were among the guest list.

What did Martin Compston and his wife wear on their wedding day?

Tianna looked stunning in a strapless fishtail wedding gown, which she later swapped for a mini dress

Photos show the bride looking beautiful in a fishtail wedding dress as she was walked down the aisle by her Irish father and her American stepdad. The strapless design featured a diamante belt, a fitted silhouette and a tulle skirt.

She paired it with sparkly heels, a flowing veil and a bouquet of yellow roses, while Martin embraced his Scottish roots and wore full Highland dress featuring grey, black and purple plaid.

However, Tianna later changed into a mini dress for the evening reception, according to a painting she shared to mark the couple's fourth wedding anniversary.

What has Martin Compston said about his marriage?

The couple reportedly share a child

Aside from the occasional gushing social media tribute to mark their anniversary, Martin has made a few rare comments about his marriage – and he even questioned if he was a "terrible husband" for not organising a honeymoon.

He told The Scotsman in 2017, one year after their wedding: "It’s one of the things I am contemplating – am I a terrible husband when I'm constantly away in all these far-flung countries in eight months, and I've still not given my wife a honeymoon? But she understands and she’s very patient. It just means I need to spoil her when I get the opportunity." That sounds very thoughtful to us!

He added: "I was in Prague for a month and it was stunning, but minus 20 each day, so you just go from set to hotel and on days off you're just stuck in this room by yourself. But she's got her own life to live over there, she’s got a job and stuff. She's an independent girl, she’s not going to be just following me about all the time."

Martin also opened up about missing his wife while filming LOD in the UK, which is nearly 5,000 miles from their home in Las Vegas. "It’s a long time away from the wife and just a long time away from your own bed. My dog hates my suitcase," he said back in 2019.

"It’s horrible, but also makes me focus a bit because I’m like, 'If I'm here, I’m going to do the job properly.'"

