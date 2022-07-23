Stacey Solomon unveils last minute wedding prep - see photo The presenter is set to marry fiancé Joe Swash this month

The countdown to Stacey Solomon's beautiful wedding continues and on Friday the Loose Women panellist revealed her perfect wedding nails.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the mother-of-four shared a video of herself having her nails redone ahead of her upcoming nuptials - and her new set is just perfect.

The 32-year-old opted for pearly-white chrome nails apart from her ring finger which was decorated with an intricate lace-looking design. On her middle finger her nail was embellished with three stunning pearls.

She also shared a close-up photo of the stunning new additions, captioning the post, she penned: "You're amazing @nails_by_lauracord," with white love heart."

The star has been sharing lots of wedding updates

The gorgeous photo not only showed Stacey's gorgeous new nails but also a brand new wedding ring which, according to the singer, husband-to-be Joe unexpectedly changed for her.

She wrote: "Joe also had my ring changed to gold because I wear more gold than silver, it's all the same stones but we moved them around a bit so it was more dainty for my fingers [tearful emoji].

The star went into more detail about the new ring, chatting to her fans she said: "So many of you have said show us the ring but I don't actually have a before and after because I didn't know he was going to do it, so I just have this which is the after.

Stacey shared her stunning pergola renovation for her wedding breakfast

"It's exactly the same except instead of having the stones around that big stone, the little stones are now inside, it makes it a little bit smaller which I love.

"And I've still got my opals which is my birthstone inside as well. I'm meeting the Rabi in ten minutes, I'm so beind…"

Stacey has been flooding her social media with wedding preparation updates and in another sweet video revealed the special details behind daughter Rose's wedding outfit.

The ITV star enjoyed an exciting Mykonos hen party

The star revealed her youngest born's dress will be made from cut-offs of her own wedding gown. She also explained she bought a pair of glittery bows which will be attached to the little one's shoes for the big day and they are almost exactly the same as the bride-to-be's!

Captioning the clip, Stacey penned: "Rose's dress is being made with cut-offs from my dress [sobbing emoji]. So I wanted to make her shoes match mine. So I bought glittery bows from Etsy and stuck them on her baby shoes[welling-up emoji], now we fully match [crying emoji]."

In the black-and-white video, Stacey could be seen balancing the lavish bows on a sweet pair of small leather baby shoes and it's safe to say they are going to look beautiful!

