14 best green bridesmaid dresses for every wedding season: From sage to floral

Green is one of the few colours that look great in every season, making it the perfect choice for a bridesmaid dress – whether it's a rich forest hue for a winter wedding or a light sage colour for summer nuptials.

Plus, since almost every wedding features floral displays and an abundance of foliage, green bridesmaid dresses are sure to bring your wedding theme together. Are you on the hunt for the perfect green dress that will make all members of your bridal party feel fabulous? We've rounded up the best bridesmaid dresses in sage, mint, forest and floral – happy shopping!

Sage green bridesmaid dress options

Cold-shoulder bridesmaid dress, was £159 now £79, Coast

One of the most popular shades of bridesmaid dress is sage green, and we can see why! Available in sizes 8-26, this embellished cold-shoulder frock with a halterneck and crystal-studded skirt will flatter every bridesmaid.

Beaded sage green bridesmaid dress, £105, ASOS

For cool spring weather, try this beaded long-sleeved dress, with a flattering tie waist and floaty skirt.

Satin bridesmaid dress, £225, Ghost

Love 1930s fashion? This satin gown is for you. It boasts diagonal panels at the waist and hips for a fitted silhouette and a boat neck for elegant simplicity.

Pleated plus-size bridesmaid dress, was £110 now £40, Chi Chi London

How beautiful is the shimmery material on this pleated, V-neck gown?

Forest green bridesmaid dress options

Satin forest green bridesmaid dress, £195, Ghost

How about a brighter colour? Forest and jade green. You can't go wrong with this vintage-style satin gown with a V-neck, button-through front and elegant angel sleeves.

Sequin forest bridesmaid dress, was £169 now £135.20, Coast

Jade green bridesmaid options

Perfect for a glamorous wedding, this sparkly sequin-covered dress with slim crossover straps is sure to catch the eye.

Galvan satin jade green dress, £895, Net-a-Porter

Pick up this celeb-favourite, which has been spotted on Heidi Klum and Karlie Kloss. We love the soft satin and twisted neckline.

Mint green bridesmaid dress options

Norma Kamali's ruched dress, £200, Net-a-Porter

Keep your colour scheme light and airy with a mint gown. Cut from stretch-jersey, Norma Kamali's ruched dress features a Grecian-inspired single shoulder – beautiful.

Lace sleeve bridesmaid dress, £54.99, Ever-Pretty

With a full-length chiffon skirt and lacey cap sleeves, you can't get more elegant than this gown.

Olive green bridesmaid dress options

Bardot bridesmaid dress, £110, ASOS

Not too dark for summer and not too light for winter, olive gowns are the go-to all year round. Take this Bardot frock for example – the off-the-shoulder sleeves and long wrap skirt will make an ideal bridesmaid dress whatever the weather.

Multiway bridesmaid dress, £61.99, Etsy

Not sure how to flatter all figures? Opt for a multiway dress, so your bridal party can choose exactly how to style their gown.

Green floral bridesmaid dress options

Reformation floral dress, £300, Selfridges

Who said you had to be restricted to one colour? Floral bridesmaid dresses – such as this Reformation sweetheart neckline gown – are becoming more popular for spring and summer weddings, and they can be easily worn again.

Floral polka dot dress, was £139 now £111.20, Oasis

A soft sage background, delicate blue flowers and contrasting metallic polka dots – what more could you ask for?

Satin burnout dress, was £99 now £79.20, Oasis

Even if you are looking to keep your colour palette simple, you can still get your hands on a floral design like this satin burnout halterneck frock.

