Jay Blades' fiancée's engagement ring from The Repair Shop expert is more unique than we realised

After he announced his engagement in December 2021, Jay Blades' fans have been eagerly awaiting updates about the happy couple.

The Repair Shop star, 52, tends to keep his relationship with his fiancée Lisa Zbozen largely private and rarely shares snaps of the pair. While he shared a flash of Lisa's stunning handmade engagement ring shortly after she said 'yes', it turns out there is an even better close-up of the diamond rock – and it really is one of a kind.

WATCH: The Repair Shop's Jay Blades opens up about difficult relationship with father

Jay designed the ring and turned to fellow TV star Master Goldsmith Richard Talman for help bringing the handmade rock to life, just like Will Kirk did ahead of his wedding in 2021. Richard proudly showed off the results on social media, sharing a video of Lisa modelling her new sparkly rock on her left hand next to a 'Love' tattoo on another finger.

It features a round-cut diamond flanked by marquise diamond clusters on a band of platinum or white gold. "It was a real honour to make this engagement ring for another one of my #repairshop family! Congratulations to Lisa @lisamariezbozen & Jay @jaybladesmbe on your engagement!"

Richard brought Jay's stunning engagement ring design to life

Fans rushed to praise Richard's handiwork, noting how it also holds a sentimental value for Jay. "Oh wow that's stunning and so unique," commented one, and another remarked: "That is so beautiful, and made even more special knowing who made it."

A third added: "Reminds me of a cracker or bow - it’s gorgeous x," and a fourth penned: "Wow, such a beautiful ring!"

This will be Jay's second wedding following his marriage to his ex-wife, Jade, who he met while studying at university. They share a daughter called Zola, but their marriage sadly broke down and Jay relocated to the West Midlands.

"I was homeless. You heard me right – yes, homeless," he told the Daily Star. "Everything fell down for me. My marriage broke up, my business broke up.

"I left my ex-wife the house and everything like that."

