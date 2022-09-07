Martin Compston's wife Tianna wows in figure-hugging wedding dress at five-star mansion

Thanks to his role in Our House, actor Martin Compston is no stranger to heartbreak, but he is much luckier in love when it comes to his real life.

SEE: Line of Duty stars' weddings: Inside Martin Compston, Adrian Dunbar & more

The Line of Duty star is happily married to fellow actress Tianna Flynn, who has starred in Secret Diary of an American Cheerleader. She looked stunning in two very different bridal gowns for their 2016 wedding, swapping her figure-hugging fishtail dress for a party-appropriate mini.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 10 of the most spectacular HELLO! exclusive weddings

Few photos and details have been released of Martin and Tianna's Scottish wedding day, but since it took place in a five-star mansion, we have no doubt it was picture-perfect. Take a look…

Where did Martin Compston and his wife Tianna meet?

The couple met in the Hudson Hotel in LA where Tianna was working, and they began talking after Martin noticed she was wearing a Claddagh ring, a traditional Irish ring that symbolises friendship, loyalty and love.

He told The Scotsman of their first meeting: "Well you’ve seen Tianna? She’s mixed-race with huge hair and I said, 'What are you doing with that?' It turned out her dad is Irish, so from that I started singing her a couple of songs from the old country and she was hooked."

The couple got married in Scotland in 2018

He added: "She’s mad on her Irish family and when we’re filming Line of Duty in Belfast and she comes to visit, we jump on a train down to County Meath to see them all. It’s beautiful."

MORE: Our House's Martin Compston and wife Tianna's baby - everything we know

SHOP: 10 backless wedding dresses you'll love: From Selfridges to ASOS

Where did Martin Compston and his wife Tianna get married?

Instead of hosting their wedding in Ireland, the pair chose Martin's Scottish hometown – they had their ceremony at the Compston family chapel St Joseph's Chapel before heading to five-star mansion Mar Hall for the reception, which is located on a 240-acre woodland estate.

Martin and Tianna posed with their bridesmaids and grooms men at Mar Hall

Martin's LOD co-star Adrian Dunbar, who played superintendent Ted Hastings in the show, and This is England actor Steve Graham were among the guest list.

What did Martin Compston and his wife wear on their wedding day?

Photos show the bride looking beautiful in a fishtail wedding dress as she was walked down the aisle by her Irish father and her American stepdad. The strapless design featured a diamante belt, a fitted silhouette and a tulle skirt.

Tianna looked stunning in a strapless fishtail wedding gown

She paired it with sparkly heels, a flowing veil and a bouquet of yellow roses, while Martin embraced his Scottish roots and wore full Highland dress featuring grey, black and purple plaid.

SEE: 20 casual wedding dresses for a low-key ceremony

SHOP: 22 best short wedding dresses for 2022 brides

However, Tianna later changed into a mini dress for the evening reception, according to a painting she shared to mark the couple's fourth wedding anniversary.

What has Martin Compston said about his marriage?

Aside from the occasional gushing social media tribute to mark their anniversary, Martin has made a few rare comments about his marriage – and he even questioned if he was a "terrible husband" for not organising a honeymoon.

He told The Scotsman in 2017, one year after their wedding: "It’s one of the things I am contemplating – am I a terrible husband when I'm constantly away in all these far-flung countries in eight months, and I've still not given my wife a honeymoon? But she understands and she’s very patient. It just means I need to spoil her when I get the opportunity." That sounds very thoughtful to us!

The couple reportedly share a child

He added: "I was in Prague for a month and it was stunning, but minus 20 each day, so you just go from set to hotel and on days off you're just stuck in this room by yourself. But she's got her own life to live over there, she’s got a job and stuff. She's an independent girl, she’s not going to be just following me about all the time."

Martin also opened up about missing his wife while filming LOD in the UK, which is nearly 5,000 miles from their home in Las Vegas. "It’s a long time away from the wife and just a long time away from your own bed. My dog hates my suitcase," he said back in 2019.

"It’s horrible, but also makes me focus a bit because I’m like, 'If I'm here, I’m going to do the job properly.'"

READ: Vicky McClure and her actor fiancé have put wedding plans on hold

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.