Tim McGraw leaves fans in tears with heartfelt wedding surprise

Tim McGraw is no stranger to wedding surprises, after organising a low-key wedding for himself and his wife Faith Hill back in 1996, and a new video shared online proved he can still pull off sentimental surprises.

The Live Like You Were Dying hitmaker showed up to one of his fans' weddings to perform live, and the thoughtful gesture left his followers in tears. In the video, shared by Cinema Cake, the bride was enjoying a dance with her father when she realised Tim was on stage dressed in a black tux and a matching hat serenading them with his song, My Little Girl.

After he had finished the song, the father of the bride and the bride personally thanked him.

"I’m not crying… you’re crying!" wrote one follower, while another added: "This is so special, what a gift." A third remarked: "OH! MY! GOODNESS!!!! I’m not crying, you’re crying!"

The heartfelt moment likely transported Tim back to his own special day with Faith, which took place on 6 October 1996 at Tim's aunt's house in Rayville, LA. The couple ditched the pomp and circumstance in favour of an intimate wedding which not even their friends and family were aware was about to take place.

On LIVE! with Regis and Kelly in 2011, Tim explained: "We got off the bus and all my family was there and they were prepared to play softball and we get out in wedding clothes and got married under a locust tree in my aunt's backyard."

Regis Philbin responded: "You surprised everybody! Were they angry?" and Tim revealed: "My sisters were a little upset because they wanted to dress up."

Tim proposed in a trailer at a country music festival just before he went on stage, and he revealed he returned to the trailer to find Faith had written a message in lipstick that read: "Yes. I'm gonna be your wife."

The happy couple now live in Tennessee with their children: Gracie, Maggie, and Audrey.

