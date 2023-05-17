GMA's Michael Strahan shares surprising wedding photo alongside heartfelt message - wow!

The former NFL star was full of joy at the start of the week

Michael Strahan is such a loyal friend and was one of the first to celebrate a special moment in his work colleague's life this week.

The Good Morning America star took to Instagram to share a beautiful wedding photo taken on the beach. The bride was Koral Chen, who works at Michael's entertainment company, SMAC Entertainment.

Alongside the picture, Michael wrote: "Congratulations KOKO (@koralchen) and @tgutterman on getting married!! I wish I could have been there to celebrate! Wishing you a lifetime of happiness and success!!!"

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "What lovely photos," while another wrote: "Beautiful happy pictures." A third added: "What wonderful news."

Michael himself has been in a happy long-term relationship with girlfriend Kayla Quick, who he has been dating for eight years.

The former NFL star doesn't tend to share photos of his partner on social media, preferring to keep their relationship out of the spotlight. Still, Kaya did make an exception back in January when she joined Michael as he was honored on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The 33-year-old was all smiles as she posed for photos with her boyfriend, who was also joined by the rest of his family, including his mom, Louise, and his three daughters, Tanita, 31, and 19-year-old twins Isabella, and Sophia.

Kayla founded and currently runs Fizzness, a beauty-based wellness brand which sells single-packet powdered drinks meant to deliver "a daily dose of energy and beauty with antioxidants and adaptogens," according to her website.

© Getty Images Michael Strahan is one of the key co-anchors on GMA

Michael and Kayla live in New York City, where the GMA star is based for work on the ABC daytime show, which he hosts alongside Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos.

He has a beautiful apartment located in the Upper West Side, which he often shares photos of on social media. The star lives there with his teenage twin daughters and their two dogs, Enzo and Zuma.

The star is set for a big change at home come September though, as both his daughters will be flying the nest to attend college. The news is bettersweet for the former NFL star, who is incredibly proud of his girls, but will obviously miss them a lot too.

© Getty Images Michael Strahan with his girlfriend Kayla

Isabella has earned herself a place at the University of South California and she was inundated with support on Instagram after revealing the news.

A friend commented on Isabella's news and added a congratulatory message to Sophia, revealing Michael's daughter was headed for Duke University in North Carolina.

Michael is also a proud dad to his other grown children Michael Jr. and daughter Tanita who he shares with his first wife Wanda Hutchins. He was married to her between 1992 and 1996 and maintains a good relationship with her.

© Gregg DeGuire Michael Strahan is a doting dad to twin daughters

The TV personality went on to welcome his twin daughters from his seven year marriage to Jean Muggli. Michael is also a loving stepfather to son Dorian, who is Wanda's oldest child.

He previously opened up about fatherhood during an interview with People. He said: "My kids give me strength. I love being with the kids. To me, it's all about family, now more than anything."

© Photo: Getty Images Michael Strahan has had an incredible career to dates

© Photo: Getty Images The GMA star with his family on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

© Emma McIntyre Michael Strahan with daughters Isabella and Sophia on the red carpet

